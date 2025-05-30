Unleash Your Inner Explorer: Tyrrell Park Nature Center Announces Fun-Filled July Summer Sessions for Young Naturalists Published 5:18 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

BEAUMONT — Get ready for a summer of discovery. The Tyrrell Park Nature Center (TPNC), an initiative of the Beaumont Convention and Visitor Bureau (CVB), is thrilled to announce its interactive and hands-on nature education program, NATURE QUEST, designed to ignite a passion for the natural world in elementary-aged children.

In an exciting collaboration with the knowledgeable volunteers of the Sabine-Neches Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist, the Nature Center will host five consecutive Tuesday morning sessions in July, each diving into a different captivating theme. Through engaging science activities, creative crafts, fun games, and immersive experiences, young learners will embark on unforgettable journeys of exploration right here in Beaumont.

Join us for one or all of these exciting Tuesday morning adventures, running from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Tyrrell Park Nature Center (located within Tyrrell Park):

July 1: Dive into Water Worlds: Aquatic Science – Discover the fascinating creatures and ecosystems that thrive in our local waters.

July 8: Slither, Hop or Crawl: Reptiles & Amphibians – Explore the cool and curious world of snakes, lizards, frogs, and more.

July 15: Explore Texas Critters – Uncover the amazing array of wildlife that calls the Lone Star State home.

July 22: Gardening for Wildlife – Learn how to create your own backyard haven for pollinators and other fascinating creatures.

July 29: It’s a Bug’s Life! – Delve into the incredible world of insects and their vital role in our environment.

These events are free, but advance registration is required as space is limited. First-come, first-served. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Register for any or all sessions via:

“We are delighted to partner with the Sabine-Neches Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist again to provide the 2025 summer sessions at the Tyrrell Park Nature Center,” states Rebecca Woodland, Nature and Visitor Center Manager. “The variety of sessions and topics being offered will make for a fun, interactive and engaging way to learn about nature.”

About Tyrrell Park Nature Center: Operated by the Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Tyrrell Park Nature and Visitor Center promotes understanding, appreciation, and conservation of nature, focusing on wetlands, through educational and recreational outreach. The historic CCC-built building is located in the heart of Tyrrell Park at 3930 Babe Zaharias Drive, Beaumont, TX 77705. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/TPNCBMT.