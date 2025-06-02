Published 9:54 am Monday, June 2, 2025

Laura Claypool Dykeman, a beloved member of her family and community, entered the Kingdom of Heaven peacefully on May 23, 2025, in Beaumont, Texas, at the age of 95.

Born on August 3, 1929, in Waco, Texas, Laura lived a life rich in love, laughter, and meaningful contributions, particularly through her work and her cherished relationships. Laura’s educational journey begin with her working her way through college and culminated in her obtaining a Bachelor’s degree from Baylor University, an institution she held dear throughout her life. An avid fan of the Baylor Bears, Laura took great joy in watching all Baylor sports, sharing her enthusiasm with those close to her. Laura started her career as an Administrative Assistant in the Athletic Department of Baylor and eventually rose to the position of Ticket Manager for all university athletic events, a position she held with pride and commitment.

Laura was known for her warm and inviting personality. She cherished time spent with family and friends, creating memories that are now fondly remembered by her loved ones. An engaging spirit, Laura found delight in puzzles and card games, activities that often brought family members together, fostering bonds that will endure through the generations. She was also an avid reader that passed her love of books to both of her children. Laura moved to Calder Woods in 2014 where she developed many cherished friendships. She was a regular attendee at Chapel, exercise class, and in the game room. Laura’s legacy continues through her immediate family.

She is survived by her devoted son, Greg Dykeman and his wife, Marsha of Beaumont, and her loving daughter, Amy Healy and her husband, David of Cypress. The joy of her life was reflected in her grandchildren: Grant Dykeman, Claire Dykeman Harbert (Garrett), Greg Healy, and Griffin Healy, as well as her great-grandchild, Lucy Belle Harbert, who all carry forward her spirit of kindness and love.

Laura was predeceased by her husband, Jerry Dykeman, whose memory she held close to her heart. She also mourned the passing of her brother, Robert Claypool, Jr., and her sister, Elizabeth Gebhardt, who were integral parts of her life. As we remember Laura Claypool Dykeman, we celebrate a remarkable woman who lived passionately and lovingly, leaving a profound impact on all who were privileged to know her. She will be deeply missed but cherished in the memories of her family and friends for years to come. The family thanks Doris Smith for the loving care provided to Laura.

A graveside service will be held at the family burial plot in historic Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, TX at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests giving to either Baylor University or the Southeast Texas Humane Society in memory of Laura Dykeman.

Baylor

Memorial gifts may be made a baylor.edu/give (and check the box “I’d like to make this gift in memory or tribute” on the second page of the Secure Online Giving portal)

By Mail: Send a check payable to Baylor University with the honoree’s name included and mailed to:

Baylor University

One Bear Place #97050

Waco, TX 76798-7050

Human Society of Society – Online at humanesocietyofsoutheasttexas.org/donations