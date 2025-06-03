Annual Fourth of July Celebration at Lamar State College Port Arthur Published 4:43 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Lamar State College Port Arthur is hosting its annual Fourth of July Celebration, a family-friendly event full of fun and festivities for all ages.

The celebration will take place at the Carl Parker Multipurpose Center, located on the campus of LSCPA at 1800 Lakeshore Drive in Port Arthur.

The event, which is free to the public, will kick off with free games and activities for all ages from 6 to 8:30 p.m., providing entertainment for the entire family. Highlights of the evening include food trucks, music by DJ Relampago, and exciting giveaways and prizes throughout the event.

At 9 p.m., the night will culminate with a stunning fireworks display, sponsored by the City of Port Arthur, lighting up the sky over the Seawall.

In addition, attendees can cool off with free ice cream, courtesy of Motiva Enterprises, making for a sweet treat to enjoy as part of the festivities.