Nederland EDC Fall Market Day applications available Aug. 25 Published 4:35 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

NEDERLAND — Applications for the 10th Annual Nederland EDC Fall Market Day will be available starting Aug. 25. Interested persons will be able to download the application from the NEDC Facebook page. Applications will be on a first come first serve basis as we will only accept completed applications with payment at the same time.

The public is advised that the NEDC has not hired anyone outside their organization to solicit funds for the market. Officials have been notified of two scammers. Call the NEDC office at 409-729-1020 if you have concerns about a scammer.