Nederland man enters guilty plea in alleged DWI fatal crash Published 4:17 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Nederland man has pled guilty to vehicular homicide and DWI 3rd in connection with a head-in crash that killed a woman in 2023 in Louisiana.

Joshuah Cannon, 36, pled guilty to the charges May 19 in Judge Steven Tureau’s court in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. According to information from the Clerk of Court a pre-sentence investigation ordered a cap of 20 years. Sentencing is set for Aug. 18.

The two-vehicle crash occurred Oct. 24, 2023 on Interstate 10, east of US 61 in Ascension Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Jaranisha Carter of Prairieville, La. The initial investigation revealed Cannon was traveling west in the eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 while driving a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse, according to previous reporting.

Carter was headed eastbound on Interstate 10 in a 2008 Honda Accord at that time. The Chevrolet continued traveling west in the eastbound lane and struck the Honda head-on. Carter, who was not restrained at the time of the crash, sustained severe injuries. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later was pronounced deceased. Cannon was also unrestrained and was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries from the crash.

During the on-scene investigation, Cannon reportedly displayed multiple signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for vehicular homicide, reckless operation, DWI (3rd offense), driving on divided highways and no seatbelt.