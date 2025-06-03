Nederland Police Activity for the week of May 26 – June 1
Published 4:18 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025
|
May 26
- Julio Itzep Chanax, 27, was arrested for DWI on the 700 block North Highway 69.
- Michael Ray Lazano Jr., 47, was arrested for public intoxication on the 3500 block FM 365.
- Assault offensive touch was reported on the 700 block North 9th Street.
May 27
- Nederland warrants were executed on the 5000 block East Parkway – Groves.
- Found property was reported on the 1000 block of North 17th Street,
- Theft/criminal mischief was reported on the 3600 block of FM 365.
May 28
- Wacey Lynn Borque, 34, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 2900 block Nederland Avenue.
- Polanco Cruz III, 46, was arrested for warrants on the 2500 block Jimmy Johnson.
- Luis Gustavo Garcia, 44, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 1100 block Boston Avenue.
- Nederland warrants and possession of a controlled substance was reported on the 1200 block of Avenue J.
- Leaving the scene of the accident was reported on the 3500 block of Avenue H.
- Nederland warrants were executed on the 200 block of South Twin City.
May 29
- Nederland warrants were executed on the 2600 block Main – Groves.
May 30
- Quiton Dale Warner, 51, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 3700 block Nederland.
- Kevin Mengana Estrada, 20, was arrested for warrant other agency on the 1100 block Boston Avenue.
- Jose Antonio Martinez, 41, was arrested for DWI and warrants on the 2900 block Avenue D.
May 31
- Matthew Tooley, 27, was arrested for Nederland warrants on the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.
- William Ariel Perez, 32, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 8800 block Memorial – Port Arthur.
- Death by natural causes was reported on the 2800 block Lawrence.
June 1
- Omar Hernandez Cruz, 39, was arrested for public intoxication on the 3200 block Parkway Drive.