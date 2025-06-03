Nederland Police Activity for the week of May 26 – June 1

May 26

Assault offensive touch was reported on the 700 block North 9th Street.

Michael Ray Lazano Jr., 47, was arrested for public intoxication on the 3500 block FM 365.

Julio Itzep Chanax, 27, was arrested for DWI on the 700 block North Highway 69.

May 27

Theft/criminal mischief was reported on the 3600 block of FM 365.

Found property was reported on the 1000 block of North 17th Street,

Nederland warrants were executed on the 5000 block East Parkway – Groves.

May 28

Wacey Lynn Borque, 34, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 2900 block Nederland Avenue.

Polanco Cruz III, 46, was arrested for warrants on the 2500 block Jimmy Johnson.

Luis Gustavo Garcia, 44, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 1100 block Boston Avenue.

Nederland warrants and possession of a controlled substance was reported on the 1200 block of Avenue J.

Leaving the scene of the accident was reported on the 3500 block of Avenue H.