Published 4:18 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

By PA News

Nederland Police Activity for the week of May 26 – June 1

 

May 26

  • Julio Itzep Chanax, 27, was arrested for DWI on the 700 block North Highway 69.
  • Michael Ray Lazano Jr., 47, was arrested for public intoxication on the 3500 block FM 365.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported on the 700 block North 9th Street.

May 27

  • Nederland warrants were executed on the 5000 block East Parkway – Groves.
  • Found property was reported on the 1000 block of North 17th Street, 
  • Theft/criminal mischief was reported on the 3600 block of FM 365.

 

May 28 

  • Wacey Lynn Borque, 34, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 2900 block Nederland Avenue. 
  • Polanco Cruz III, 46, was arrested for warrants on the 2500 block Jimmy Johnson.
  • Luis Gustavo Garcia, 44, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 1100 block Boston Avenue.
  • Nederland warrants and possession of a controlled substance was reported on the 1200 block of Avenue J. 
  • Leaving the scene of the accident was reported on the 3500 block of Avenue H.
  • Nederland warrants were executed on the 200 block of South Twin City.

 

May 29

  • Nederland warrants were executed on the 2600 block Main – Groves. 

 

May 30

  • Quiton Dale Warner, 51, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 3700 block Nederland.
  • Kevin Mengana Estrada, 20, was arrested for warrant other agency on the 1100 block Boston Avenue. 
  • Jose Antonio Martinez, 41, was arrested for DWI and warrants on the 2900 block Avenue D.

 

May 31

  • Matthew Tooley, 27, was arrested for Nederland warrants on the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.
  • William Ariel Perez, 32, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 8800 block Memorial – Port Arthur. 
  • Death by natural causes was reported on the 2800 block Lawrence.

 

June 1

  • Omar Hernandez Cruz, 39, was arrested for public intoxication on the 3200 block Parkway Drive.  

