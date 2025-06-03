Port Neches Police clarify golf cart rules for city streets Published 4:32 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Port Neches Police have released a Now You Know post to help residents better understand rules and laws around driving golf carts within city limits

You may drive a golf cart on a city street for which the posted speed limit is not more than 35 mph under the following circumstances:

To drive one, you must be LICENSED to operate a vehicle. Golf carts must have liability insurance. Cannot carry any more passengers than the golf cart is designed to seat and all must be seated. Can cross streets with a speed limit> 35mph, but only at an intersection. Can be driven at night on all City streets, except on Nall St. (State Hwy. 365). Nall St. is by definition a “public highway”, so Daytime only on Nall St. and only the part that is 35mph or less. Cannot be driven on a sidewalk. Must have headlamps, taillamps, reflectors, parking brake, mirrors, display a slow-moving-vehicle emblem, and have a license plate (State Law). You must move to the right and yield the right-of-way to motor vehicles.

**General Penalty: Class C Misdemeanor; fine up to $500. Each violation is a separate offense.

If a minor is driving the golf cart without a driver’s license, they are in violation of the law. Children must be seated at all times and not in another person’s lap while riding the vehicle.

Golf cart drivers are able to receive a DWI while driving. A person may also receive a citation for letting others drive their golf in violation of the law. Each violation will result in a separate offense.