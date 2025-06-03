Runoff Election Day nears as early voting ends Published 4:26 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The Port Arthur mayoral runoff race is nearing its end after early voting totals as of Tuesday morning are 1860 voters. That represents 6.7% of registered voters in Port Arthur.

Voting on Election Day, June 7, is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Sabine Pass Independent School District, 5641 S. Gulfway Drive (All or a portion of Jefferson County Election Precinct 32)

Port Arthur Alternative Center, 6301 Pat Ave. (Former Dick Dowling School) (All or a portion of Jefferson County Election Precinct 33, 34, 80, & 101)

Tyrrell Elementary School, 4401 Ferndale. (All or a portion of Jefferson County Election Precinct 42, 43, 44, 47, 48, 49, 71, 76 & 93)

Port Arthur Public Library, 4615 9th Ave. (All or a portion of Jefferson County Election Precinct 45, 46, 70, 81, 82, 95, 96, 97 & 98)

Port Arthur City Hall, 444 4th St. 5th floor. (All or a portion of Jefferson County Election Precinct 50, 51, 52, 53, 54 & 55)