United States Penitentiary-Beaumont fight leaves 1 dead Published 12:28 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

BEAUMONT — An inmate at the United States Penitentiary-Beaumont is dead following a fight on Monday.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. Monday employees responded to multiple incarcerated individuals fighting at the penitentiary.

Responding employees isolated and contained the incident and initiated life-saving measures. Emergency medical services were requested while life-saving efforts continued, according to a news release from USP.

Ashford Tyrrell Eldridge was transported by EMS to a local hospital and was subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.

Two other individuals were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment, and a third was medically assessed and treated for minor injuries at the facility.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified.

No employees or other incarcerated individuals were injured and at no time was the public in danger.

Eldridge was a 35-year-old male who was sentenced in the Northern District of Texas to a 77-month sentence for Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person. He had been in custody at USP Beaumont since May 20, 2024.

USP Beaumont is a high security facility.