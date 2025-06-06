Golden Pass LNG awards scholarships to 12 local students pursuing careers in process technology Published 5:57 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Golden Pass LNG has awarded full scholarships to 12 graduating seniors as part of the company’s Scholarship for Process Technology Program, an initiative now in its fifth year.

The students, who come from five different high schools across Southeast Texas, will receive not only full tuition but also mentorship, career counseling, and networking opportunities as they pursue careers in the region’s growing industrial sector. Recipients will also partner with a current employee if they need any assistance during their studies.

Andy Ramirez, Memorial High School, Angel Gutierrez, Sabine Pass ISD, Angel Sanchez, Memorial High School, Anthony Goudeau, Woodrow Wilson Early College HS, Brody Green, Orangefield High School, Cale Kile, Sabine Pass ISD, Ethan Blake O’Banion, Starks High School, Jonathan Barragan, Sabine Pass ISD, Landen James Herrington, Orangefield High School, Rondell Deshun Johnson Jr., Memorial High School, Wendell Roberts, Memorial High School, and Zeffrem Guidry, Sabine Pass ISD each received a scholarship through the Golden Pass LNG Scholarship for Process Technology Program.

Since 2020, the scholarship was developed to help local students prepare for careers in process technology, a field closely tied to the needs of industrial employers and major projects like the Golden Pass LNG export terminal, which is currently nearing completion in Sabine Pass.

“Investing in our community’s success is a top priority for Golden Pass,” said Jeremy Horn, Vice President of Operations at Golden Pass LNG. “We are committed to helping train the next generation of operators and ensure local residents are prepared to take advantage of the opportunities available with local industry.”

Since its inception, the scholarship program has supported more than two dozen Southeast Texas students, providing a pathway into well-paying technical careers here in the local area and across Texas.

“Five years into this program, we are seeing real results – we are so proud of the students who have participated in the program and leave it as confident professionals ready to start rewarding careers,” said Mary Ann Reid, Community Affairs Advisor for Golden Pass LNG.

Golden Pass LNG’s export project began in February 2019 after a final investment decision by QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil Corporation to build an 18 million-ton-per-year natural gas liquefaction terminal. The site employed more than 9,000 workers at peak construction and is now approaching operational status.

“It’s a relief,” said Zeffrem Guidry, recent graduate and recipient of one of the scholarships. “On the financial side, I don’t have much money so I’m grateful. I praise God for it. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

The scholarship program is one part of Golden Pass LNG’s broader community investment strategy, which prioritizes hiring local residents and contracting with local businesses. More information on Golden Pass LNG can be found on their website.