Groves Police activity for the week of May 21 to June 2

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from May 21 to June 2

May 21

May 22

Aggravated assault was reported in the 5400 block of 25th Street.

Kaylee Ware, 54, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

May 23

Jimmera Hyder, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of 25th Street.

Tronazehia Landry, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

Christopher Allen, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

May 24

Dexter Boons, 46, was arrested for public intoxication and resist arrest, search or transport in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

Francisca Virgen, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of Doyle.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of 25th Street.

An information report was filed at the 3200 block of Bryan.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2600 block of Boyd.