Groves Police activity for the week of May 21 to June 2
Published 5:21 pm Friday, June 6, 2025
|
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from May 21 to June 2
May 21
- No reports.
May 22
- Kaylee Ware, 54, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported in the 5400 block of 25th Street.
May 23
- Christopher Allen, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- Tronazehia Landry, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- Jimmera Hyder, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of 25th Street.
May 24
- Dexter Boons, 46, was arrested for public intoxication and resist arrest, search or transport in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Francisca Virgen, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of Doyle.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of 25th Street.
- An information report was filed at the 3200 block of Bryan.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2600 block of Boyd.
- An information report was filed at the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
May 25
- James Scalf, 55, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- An assault was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
May 26
- Austin Scalf, 26, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4500
block of Twin City Highway.
May 27
- Voyeurism was reported in the 6100 block of Howe.
- Theft of a trash can was reported in the 3600 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Robbery was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City HIghway..
May 28
- Shane Kasper, 61, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
- Kailey Berton, 22, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
- An information report was reported in the 5300 block of Twin City HIghway.
- An assault was reported in the 6300 block of Real.
- Threats were reported in the 2600 block of Main.
- A dog at large was reported in the 3100 block of South.
May 29
- Carlos Fuentes, 29, was arrested for unlawful use of operator/driver’s license (lend to another, etc.) in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
- Damian Mitchell, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of
Main Avenue.
- Wilbur Smith, 25, was arrested for wWarrants in the 2600 block of
Twin City HIghway.
- A theft was reported in the 2600 block of 1st Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 6200 block of 32 nd Street.
May 30
- Michael Sanders, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd offense in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
- Robert Broussard ,69, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2700 block of Twin City Highway.
- Francisco Lozano Apaez ,49, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3400 block of Canal.
May 31
- Natalia Bienvenu ,29, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of Hogaboom.
- Rogelio Hernandez, 22, was arrested for aggravated assault
with a deadly weapon in the 5000 block of Terrell.
- Daisy Hernandez, 28, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated in the 6500 block of Terrell.
- Cody Hamilton-Ford, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Main Avenue.
June 1
- No reports.
June 2
- Kaylen Rankin, 36, was arrested for warrants and possession of a
controlled substance in the 2700 block of Terrace Avenue.
- Assault and criminal mischief was reported in the 6200 block of Washington.
- An information report was filed at the 5200 block of Lincoln.
June 3
- Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Rose Lane.