Groves Police activity for the week of May 21 to June 2

Published 5:21 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from May 21 to June 2

May 21

  • No reports.

 

May 22

  • Kaylee Ware, 54, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Aggravated assault was reported in the 5400 block of 25th Street.

 

May 23

  • Christopher Allen, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • Tronazehia Landry, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • Jimmera Hyder, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of 25th Street.

 

May 24

  • Dexter Boons, 46, was arrested for public intoxication and resist arrest, search or transport in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Francisca Virgen, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of Doyle.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of 25th Street.
  • An information report was filed at the 3200 block of Bryan.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2600 block of Boyd.
  • An information report was filed at the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

 

May 25

  • James Scalf, 55, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • An assault was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

 

May 26

  • Austin Scalf, 26, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4500

block of Twin City Highway.

 

May 27

  • Voyeurism was reported in the 6100 block of Howe.
  • Theft of a trash can was reported in the 3600 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Robbery was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City HIghway..

 

May 28

  • Shane Kasper, 61, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Kailey Berton, 22, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An information report was reported in the 5300 block of Twin City HIghway.
  • An assault was reported in the 6300 block of Real.
  • Threats were reported in the 2600 block of Main.
  • A dog at large was reported in the 3100 block of South.

 

May 29

  • Carlos Fuentes, 29, was arrested for unlawful use of operator/driver’s license (lend to another, etc.) in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Damian Mitchell, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of

Main Avenue.

  • Wilbur Smith, 25, was arrested for wWarrants in the 2600 block of

Twin City HIghway.

  • A theft was reported in the 2600 block of 1st Avenue.
  • An assault was reported in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 6200 block of 32 nd Street.

 

May 30

  • Michael Sanders, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated  2nd offense in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Robert Broussard ,69, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Francisco Lozano Apaez ,49, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3400 block of Canal.

 

May 31

  • Natalia Bienvenu ,29, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of Hogaboom.
  • Rogelio Hernandez, 22, was arrested for aggravated assault

with a deadly weapon in the 5000 block of Terrell.

  • Daisy Hernandez, 28, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated in the 6500 block of Terrell.
  • Cody Hamilton-Ford, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Main Avenue.

 

June 1

  • No reports.

 

June 2

  • Kaylen Rankin, 36, was arrested for warrants and possession of a

controlled substance in the 2700 block of Terrace Avenue.

  • Assault and criminal mischief was reported in the 6200 block of Washington.
  • An information report was filed at the 5200 block of Lincoln.

 

June 3

  • Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Rose Lane.

