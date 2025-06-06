Juneteenth and Father’s Day Festival set for June 15 Published 5:38 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

A community festival honoring Juneteenth and Father’s Day is set for June 15 on Pleasure Island.

Dallas developer Selim Kiralp of Pleasure Luxe, LLC is hosting the event from 1 to 9 p.m. at the Pleasure Island Marina, 410 Pleasure Pier Blvd. Entrance to the event is free.

The festival will feature a live band, King Konnection, DJ-spin Zo will be on hand and the Port Arthur Honeybees dance team will perform.

Food vendors will be selling food and there will be a bounce house for the kids.

Those wanting to take in some water sports will be able to rent jet skis, kayaks and pedal boats. Lifeguards will be on site as well as the Port Arthur Fire Department, officials said.

Kiralp is currently leasing the site that includes two buildings with the intent of creating a restaurant there.

The developer has rented some of the marina slips behind the Pleasure Island Commission office adjacent to the marina area and this is where the watercraft activities will be located.

Pleasure Island Director George Davis said Kiralp had originally wanted to host a Fourth of July event but was eager to connect to the community and decided to host an event in June tying together Juneteenth and Father’s Day.

“He (Kiralp) wants to emphasize this is for the entire community of Port Arthur,” Davis said. “HIs intention is always to bring quality of life back to Pleasure Island for the entire community of Port Arthur.”

Pleasure Island already sports the pirate themed Lakefront Park with both large and small slides, swings, covered benches and a walking trail. For nature enthusiasts there is the Pleasure Island Bird Blind allowing bird watchers a palace to see wildlife. For others there is a disc golf course as well on the Island. Pleasure Island is also a spot for fishing and crabbing.