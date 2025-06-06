Port Arthur celebrates Juneteenth with flag-raising ceremony Published 5:52 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

The City of Port Arthur, in partnership with the Port Arthur Public Library and the African American Cultural Society, will commemorate Juneteenth with a flag-raising ceremony followed by community fellowship and cultural programming.

The local celebration will take place June 12 at 10:30 a.m. at the Jefferson County Sub-Courthouse, 525 Lakeshore Drive, and will include more than the ceremonial raising of the Juneteenth flag. Afterward, attendees can enjoy a community gathering complete with food trucks, music, and performances.

In addition to the food and music, including a performance by saxophonist William Irvin Jr., the event carries deep cultural and historical significance, especially for the Black community in Port Arthur. The city has a direct historical connection to slavery through the Middle Passage Ceremonies and Port Markers Project, which recognizes documented slave arrivals along the Gulf Coast.

Juneteenth, officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, marks the anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reaching Texas in 1865, two years after it was signed, effectively ending slavery in the state and across the United States.

For many, the Juneteenth celebration is more than a holiday—it’s part of a larger effort to educate and heal.

“I had a great-grandmother who used to talk about slavery; she used to tell me, ‘Don’t let them steal our story, don’t let them kill the history,’” said Gail Pellum of the African American Cultural Society. “My entire life has been dedicated to finding creative ways to educate our community.”

This year’s event will also include a “grand rising” sunrise ceremony, a moment of global solidarity held in silence.

“It’s about us standing up at sunrise, face the rays of the sun and just be silent… my goal is that we’re doing this internationally, not just in Port Arthur, because slavery affected us all over the world,” said Pellum.

The Juneteenth celebration is free and open to the public. All residents are encouraged to attend.