Port Neches Police blotter – Calls and arrests from May 26 to June 1

**Reflects arrests and offense reports only**

May 26

Officer investigated two reports of assault in the 2200 block of 12th Street.

May 27

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 700 block of Lee Street.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Main.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 900 block of Montrose.