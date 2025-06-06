Port Neches Police blotter – Calls and arrests from May 26 to June 1
Published 5:28 pm Friday, June 6, 2025
**Reflects arrests and offense reports only**
May 26
- Officer investigated two reports of assault in the 2200 block of 12th Street.
May 27
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 700 block of Lee Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Main.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 900 block of Montrose.
- An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Miller.
May 28
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of 8th Street.
- Regina Romero, 45, was arrested for possession of controlled substance at the intersection of Hebert and Llano.
- John Brooks, 47, was arrested for possession of controlled substance at the intersection of Hebert and Llano.
- Latonia Bryant, 52, was arrested for assault in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
May 29
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 2300 block of 5th Street.
- Lacy Howard, 34, was arrested for possession of controlled substance in 2100 block of Magnolia.
May 30
- William Bertrand, 40, was arrested for assault in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
May 31
- No reports.
June 1
- No reports.