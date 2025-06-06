Port Neches Police blotter – Calls and arrests from May 26 to June 1

Published 5:28 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

By PA News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Port Neches Police blotter – Calls and arrests from May 26 to June 1

**Reflects arrests and offense reports only**

 

May 26

  • Officer investigated two reports of assault in the 2200 block of 12th Street.

 

May 27

  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 700 block of Lee Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Main.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 900 block of Montrose.
  • An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Miller.

 

May 28

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of 8th Street.
  • Regina Romero, 45, was arrested for possession of controlled substance at the intersection of Hebert and Llano.
  • John Brooks, 47, was arrested for possession of controlled substance at the intersection of Hebert and Llano.
  • Latonia Bryant, 52, was arrested for assault in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

 

May 29

  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 2300 block of 5th Street.
  • Lacy Howard, 34, was arrested for possession of controlled substance in 2100 block of Magnolia.

 

May 30

  • William Bertrand, 40, was arrested for assault in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

 

May 31

  • No reports.

 

June 1

  • No reports.

 

You Might Like

Print Article