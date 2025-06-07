Charlotte Moses wins Port Arthur mayoral seat Published 9:37 pm Saturday, June 7, 2025

Port Arthur has a new mayor, Charlotte Moses.

Moses brought in 1,520 votes or 56.09% of the ballots cast in the runoff election between her and opponent Charlie Lewis Jr.

Lewis brought in 1,190 votes for 43.91 % of the ballots cast.

Moses, 61, is a realtor who has previously served on Port Arthur City Council and the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation. Lewis, 49, is vice president of Texas Railroad and Refinery Cleaning Services and has served as vice chairman of Pleasure Island Advisory Board. Charlotte Moses and Charlie Lewis Jr. were the top two vote getters with 1,742 and 1,079 votes respectively. Moses and Lewis beat two other candidates, Chuck Vincent and Allen “Opie” Valka in the May 3 election.