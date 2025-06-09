Citizens to Voice Concerns on Closure of Port Arthur Tax Office Published 11:35 am Monday, June 9, 2025

A workshop will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday prior to the Jefferson County Commissioners regular meeting to discuss the 90 day closure of the tax office at the Sub-Courthouse in Port Arthur.

The Jefferson County Tax Assessor Collector ‘s Office released the information on the temporary closure which is from June 2 to Aug. 29, citing staffing challenges. The tax office is located in the Jefferson County Sub-courthouse, 525 Lakeshore Drive.

The Port Arthur branch office provides a number of services including title transfer, license plate and registration renewals, property tax payment and notifications of sheriff’s sales, according to a social media post by Precinct 3 Commissioner Michael Shane Sinegal.

Local leaders worry the closure would make it difficult for some Port Arthur and South County residents to take care of courthouse business. The Beaumont and Mid-County offices will remain open.

The decision was handed down by the Jefferson County Tax Assessor Collector Kate Carroll, who said closing the Port Arthur office was not an easy one to make.

Carroll was asked by Port Arthur Newsmedia to explain the staffing issue that necessitates the 90-day closure of the office. She said there are staffing issues at all three of the county tax offices and while they have continued to shift qualified personnel to those branches, they have continued to hire and train staff.