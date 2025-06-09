Movie Guy – “Ballerina” brings plenty of girl-power thrills Published 11:51 am Monday, June 9, 2025

I recall writing in my review of the James Bond film, “No Times to Die,” that Ana de Armas proved to be a surprisingly effective action heroine. I wrote that I’d like to see her in her own action franchise one day.

My wish has been granted, somewhat, with the release of “From the World of John Wick: Ballerina,” the new movie with an unwieldy title, but with enough exciting action sequences to keep fans happy while we await the next “John Wick” movie.

De Armas stars as Eve, a young orphan who was adopted into the Ruska Roma clan after the assassination of her father. For those unfamiliar with the world of John Wick, this is a criminal organization that trains children to become assassins. Eve looks to be their star pupil, until she rebels against orders and sets out on a mission of revenge.

That’s a very standard plot. It’s basically the story behind all of the “John Wick” movies, but it works by fleshing out the story with some thrilling martial arts sequences, as well as an intriguing look into the shadowy world where all of these killers exist.

That’s a relief as the early scuttlebutt on “Ballerina “was that it was a bomb in the making. Reshoots were ordered. A new director/fight choreographer was hired. Keanu Reeves was “convinced” to play a larger role in the movie. Whatever they did, it works. The result is a thoroughly enjoyable summer blockbuster, and perhaps the start of a new movie franchise.

The action sequences are thrilling, and I appreciate that they lean into explaining how such a tiny woman could best her male opponents. She is taught to cheat and do whatever it takes to win. It’s a bit outlandish, but it seems plausible within the context of this film.

Of course, she has plenty of weapons at her disposal. Eve employs everything from guns and ice picks to that flame thrower that is featured so prominently in the movie trailers. And let’s not forget about hand grenades. Eve loves shoving a grenade at an opponent and then pulling the pin. It’s a literal blast to watch.

The film also offers some nice peaks into the John Wick underworld. Anjelica Huston is always a welcome addition as the campy Director of the Ruska Roma clan. It’s also nice to see Ian McShane again, but not as nice as it is seeing Lance Reddick in his final cinematic performance. And, of course, Keaunu Reeves is the god of this universe, so his appearance adds a hefty bit of excitement to the story.

If “Ballerina” stumbles, it’s in the character development of our heroine. De Armas plays most of the movie as an implacable assassin, but revenge, despite the popular saying, is best served hot in the movies. I would have preferred to delve deeper into the passion that is driving Eve.

I’m pleased to report that “Ballerina” proves to be an enjoyable bit of summer blockbuster fun. De Armas makes for an appealing hero and an effective fighter. You can tell that she’s been training so she can do her own stunts, and that makes the action sequences hit all the harder.

It’s not on the same level as the best “John Wick” movies, but there’s plenty of girl-power thrills on display here to keep the fan base happy, and perhaps even clamoring for more “Ballerina” movies.

