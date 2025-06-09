Port Arthur Delivers Big on Family Fun with Outdoor Thrills & Local Culture Published 12:06 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

Looking for family fun? This area is packed with nature-inspired adventures and cultural offerings. Port Arthur is the official Cajun Capital of Texas and the Port Arthur Convention & Visitors Bureau keeps locals and visitors in the know on what’s new and exciting in the area.

Here’s a Top Ten list of Port Arthur picks to prime your family for the summer season:

We’re the official Cajun Capital of Texas! Maybe you are a Cajun, or feel you are when peeling crawfish or twirling to live music. We let the good times roll all year long with Cajun spirit and hospitality.

We’re the Gulf Coast! Sea Rim State Park is down the road calling you to the roar of the beach, boardwalks and those shells! Look for birds and consider camping overnight with the family. The kids will not forget this seaside vacation!

Sea Rim’s other side… Have you paddled Sea Rim’s three levels of trails? It’s a kayak adventure so close to home. The Marsh Unit puts you eye-to-eye with nature! Rent a kayak or bring your own.

Sabine Lake is so big it’s in Louisiana, too. Several charter fishermen take groups way out for trout, redfish and flounder. Have you caught a big one from this local experience? This water covers 60,000 acres. Check out Saltwater Anglers League of Texas for local tournaments.

Pleasure Island recently updated its disc golf course, features a bird blind by the water tower and sports a boardwalk that offers family a great coastal view.

Museum of the Gulf Coast is one of the most popular attractions in the city. Your neighbors and friends might be featured in collections. We have a host of area residents accomplished in fields including music, sports, maritime and film. Interactive displays for youth and free family days make MOGC a local fave.

Our Culture/Faith Trail – A melting pot of Cajun, Hispanic, African American, Italian, and Vietnamese culture, Port Arthur’s corner of the Gulf Coast is one of the most diverse in all of Texas. One of the best ways to discover this for yourself is by following the Faith Trail . Start at the Buu Mon Buddhist Temple, where you can embark on a contemplative stroll through a lush garden full of bamboo and fruit trees until you encounter a statue of Buddha overlooking a reflective pond. They host Garden Festival each spring. Queen of Peace Shrine & Gardens is a peaceful oasis surrounding a statue of the Virgin Mary built by the Queen of Vietnam Catholic Church’s parishioners. Our Ladye of Guadalupe Shrine is nearby.

Let’s Eat! Our diverse cultures, noted above, brought their flavors with them. Cajun gumbo, pho, sausage, barbecue and tacos keep us craving. Many of our local restaurants offer live music.

Refuges offer a no-charge family excursion. Drive through J.D. Murphree Wildlife Management Area to see what lives in the Texas Chenier Plain. Texas Point National Wildlife Refuge is a hotspot for colorful warblers during spring migration.

Bird Bingo! Stop by our office and get a card! Port Arthur CVB has sponsored an Upper Texas Gulf Coast card starring local birds such as the Brown Pelican, Roseate Spoonbill and Royal Tern. What a fun way to get the family in the know about our famous birding. We’re on the Central and Mississippi Flyways and visitors come from around the world to see our spring and fall migration. Shore birds flock to Sea Rim State Park year-round. PACVB is in the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center and offers brochures of more great area family activities.

The Port Arthur Convention and Visitors Bureau is the official destination marketing 0rganization for Port Arthur, Texas. We keep visitors and locals in the know on our natural views and things to do, enhancing economic development. For more information on why we’re the Cajun Capital of Texas, events, hotels, good eating and bird-friendly practices, visit www.visitportarthurtx.com