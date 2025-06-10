Beach Advisory Issued for McFaddin Published 6:06 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A beach advisory has been issued for McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge.

Water samples collected at locations on June 10 were found to have elevated levels of the Enterococcus bacteria. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considers anything over 104 colonies to be unsafe.

Lamar University and the Texas General Land Office continue to test and monitor this water and based upon their results, further advisories will be issued as necessary.