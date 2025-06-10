Culinary Thrill Seeking – Fun finds for entertaining pop up at estate, porch sales Published 3:45 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

I head straight to kitchens at estate sales. Tiny forks, colorful glass curios and sentimental travel souvenirs catch my eye. So when I got to a friend’s porch sale, I was tickled at the care one of her helpers took to transform dishes and glassware into a fun table setting to tempt shoppers. Mixing and matching is fun and you can’t beat the prices and fun finds at sales.

Now for goodies to put in those plates and glasses: Dar Baklava has passed the yummy test by me and three fellows with the proper background of rating these types of treats. They use 1/3 of the sugar and 1/6 of the syrup used in traditional baklava and it is still crispy, flaky and layered yum. It kind of tastes like gold and food of the gods. You wouldn’t know it was healthy and the site breaks down how you’re gonna love it like it’s an architectural rendering. There’s a nest and some layers and stuff like:

Pistachio Baklava – Snacklava, Walnut Baklava – Snacklava, to kid-friendly Mini Cookie Rings and a Nutlava Gift Box. Check out:

www.darbaklava.com.

Ceremonial-Grade Score – It won’t do to just tell you Bella Matcha Lavender Matcha Lemonade is good, refreshing and fancy as all get out served in a stemmed glass. Let me tell you what the makers say: Lavender Matcha Lemonade is more than a drink. It’s a moment to pause, refresh, and reconnect. Made with organic Japanese ceremonial-grade matcha grown in Kagoshima, Japan, zesty lemon, and calming lavender, every sip is crafted to inspire clarity and balance. Ceremonial grade is my go-to here. I feel royal. The clean profile has no artificial sweeteners or preservatives. You get filtered water, organic cane sugar, organic lemonade, and natural flavors. I just told you about one single thing in the line. For more, go to www.bellamatcha.com

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie soaking in summer flavors. Fizzy water with lime, anyone?

