Juneteenth celebrations to be held around Port Arthur
Published 3:37 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025
|
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Port Arthur is marking Juneteenth with a series of community events that celebrate freedom, heritage, and unity.
Festivities begin Thursday, June 12, with a Juneteenth flag raising at the Jefferson County Sub-Courthouse, followed by lunch in the park. On Saturday, June 14, residents can enjoy a softball tournament and vendor fair at Sgt. Lucian Adams Park. The celebration continues on Juneteenth, Thursday, June 19, with a silent sunrise tribute at the Lakeshore Drive boardwalk, followed by family-friendly activities at Barbara Jacket Park and the Marcus Garvey Parade in the evening.
Port Arthur Juneteenth Events
Thursday, June 12
- 10:30 a.m. – Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony, Jefferson County Sub-Courthouse, 525 Lakeshore Drive, Port Arthur, food vendors will offer lunch in the park opportunities.
Saturday June 14
- 5 p.m. Juneteenth Softball Tournament and Vendor Fair, Sgt. Lucian Adams Park
Thursday, June 19
- Sunrise – Grand Rising silent tribute at boardwalk, 500 Lakeshore Drive
- 3 p.m. – Fun in the Park, activities, vendors at Barbara Jacket Park, 100 Gilham Circle.
- 6 p.m. – Marcus Garvey Parade. Line up at 5 p.m., Procter Street and Stillwell Boulevard