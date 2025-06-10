Juneteenth celebrations to be held around Port Arthur

Published 3:37 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

By Cesar Cardenas

Charles Johnson, left, and Mike Thompson raise the Juneteenth flag during a 2020 celebration at the Port Arthur Sub-Courthouse. (Mary Meaux/File Photo)
Port Arthur is marking Juneteenth with a series of community events that celebrate freedom, heritage, and unity.

Festivities begin Thursday, June 12, with a Juneteenth flag raising at the Jefferson County Sub-Courthouse, followed by lunch in the park. On Saturday, June 14, residents can enjoy a softball tournament and vendor fair at Sgt. Lucian Adams Park. The celebration continues on Juneteenth, Thursday, June 19, with a silent sunrise tribute at the Lakeshore Drive boardwalk, followed by family-friendly activities at Barbara Jacket Park and the Marcus Garvey Parade in the evening.

Port Arthur Juneteenth Events 

Thursday, June 12

  • 10:30 a.m. – Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony, Jefferson County Sub-Courthouse, 525 Lakeshore Drive, Port Arthur, food vendors will offer lunch in the park opportunities.

Saturday June 14

  • 5 p.m. Juneteenth Softball Tournament and Vendor Fair, Sgt. Lucian Adams Park 

Thursday, June 19

  • Sunrise – Grand Rising silent tribute at boardwalk, 500 Lakeshore Drive
  • 3 p.m. – Fun in the Park, activities, vendors at Barbara Jacket Park, 100 Gilham Circle. 
  • 6 p.m. –  Marcus Garvey Parade. Line up at 5 p.m., Procter Street and Stillwell Boulevard

