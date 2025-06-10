Juneteenth celebrations to be held around Port Arthur Published 3:37 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Port Arthur is marking Juneteenth with a series of community events that celebrate freedom, heritage, and unity.

Festivities begin Thursday, June 12, with a Juneteenth flag raising at the Jefferson County Sub-Courthouse, followed by lunch in the park. On Saturday, June 14, residents can enjoy a softball tournament and vendor fair at Sgt. Lucian Adams Park. The celebration continues on Juneteenth, Thursday, June 19, with a silent sunrise tribute at the Lakeshore Drive boardwalk, followed by family-friendly activities at Barbara Jacket Park and the Marcus Garvey Parade in the evening.

Port Arthur Juneteenth Events

Thursday, June 12

10:30 a.m. – Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony, Jefferson County Sub-Courthouse, 525 Lakeshore Drive, Port Arthur, food vendors will offer lunch in the park opportunities.

Saturday June 14

5 p.m. Juneteenth Softball Tournament and Vendor Fair, Sgt. Lucian Adams Park

Thursday, June 19