Local students awarded Captain William Sanders DAR Scholarships Published 11:51 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Twenty local students were recently awarded the Captain William Sanders Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution scholarships.

A reception was held in May at the Hebert Public Library in Port Neches to honor the recipients and hand out gift certificates. The 20 students include three from Nederland High School, two from Memorial High School, one from Sabine Pass High School and 14 from Port Neches-Groves High School.

Also in attendance was A’Nyria Harper, the scholarship coordinator and academic advisor from Lamar State College Port Arthur.

Scholarship recipients include:

Memorial High School- Kathy Borjas and Shawn Shields

Port Neches-Groves High School – Melanie Alvarado, Tatum Bean, Jaylen Caja, Christian Darbonne, Kataria Einkauf, Victoria Humphrey, Maddox Proenza, Leila Rodriguez, Isabella Sanford, Carlie Tran, Alexis Tremont, Sophie VanDeHoef, Abigal Walker and Amya Williams

Nederland HIgh School – Reagan Friesz, Talon Le and Landon Patnaude

Sabine Pass HIgh School – Cassidy Vargas

Scholarship background

Stella Corcoran White, the founding regent of the Port Arthur Chapter of DAR, established the scholarship fund with specific instructions on the criteria for the recipients.

Upon White’s death in 1985, the trust for the scholarship was turned over to the Captain William Sanders Chapter. The first scholarships were not given out until 1988. In may 2021, the Chapter turned the trustee of nearly half-million dollars to the Port Arthur Higher Education Foundation, according to information from the organization.

Since 1988, the foundation and chapter have awarded 714 scholarships to area students. The group takes pride in White’s generosity, which enabled the chapter to continue her desire to help area students fulfill their dreams.