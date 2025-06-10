Mayor-Elect Moses offers thanks, looks to future Published 5:13 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Next week Port Arthur Mayor-Elect Charlotte Moses will take the oath of office and begin her duties as mayor.

This isn’t her first time on city council or in a leadership position; she previously served as councilwoman and on the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation board. She’s also First Lady at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, founded Charlotte’s Cupboard food pantry and is executive director of Women of Virtue Inc. to name some of her accomplishments.

Moses offered thanks to voters for testing her to lead the city as mayor-elect.

“I look forward to the work, I know it will be a lot of work and I’m prepared to get it done,” Moses said. “I look forward to collaboratively working with council to move Port Arthur forward.”

Moses wants the city to reflect who we are —”we are a billion dollar city and I look forward to Port Arthur reflecting who we are.”

Moses earned the mayoral seat in a runoff election against Charlie Lewis Jr. Lewis brought in 1,190 votes for 43.91 % of the ballots cast. Moses brought in 1,520 votes or 56.09% of the ballots cast.

Lewis offered thanks to all Port Arthur voters who participated in the election no matter who they voted for, he said.

He wants voters to continue to go to the polls and participate.

“Bring someone to the polls. Maybe we can double the number (of people who voted) and continue to support our leaders in the city of Port Arthur,” Lewis said.

The canvassing of votes in the runoff election will be at 10:30 a.m. June 18 in city council chambers at city hall.