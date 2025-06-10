Nederland Police Activity for the week of June 2 – 8

June 2

Michael Brandon Horn, 35, was arrested for warrants from other agency on the 4800 block FM 365 – Port Arthur.

Eric Leon Alexander, 56, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 2200 block Nederland Avenue.

Robert Nicholas Leano, 22, was arrested for public intoxication on the 500 block North 18th Street.

Nederland warrants by other agency were executed on the 5100 block Gulfway Drive – Port Arthur.