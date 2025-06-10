Nederland Police Activity for the week of June 2 – 8
Published 4:03 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025
|
Nederland Police Activity for the week of June 2 – 8
June 2
- Michael Brandon Horn, 35, was arrested for warrants from other agency on the 4800 block FM 365 – Port Arthur.
- Eric Leon Alexander, 56, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 2200 block Nederland Avenue.
- Robert Nicholas Leano, 22, was arrested for public intoxication on the 500 block North 18th Street.
- Nederland warrants by other agency were executed on the 5100 block Gulfway Drive – Port Arthur.
- Theft was reported on the 2800 block FM 365.
June 3
- Adrian Joseph Dugas, 35, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and expired registration/license plates on the 1100 block Detroit.
- Bryce Joseph Pfeffer, 24, was arrested for Nederland warrants on the 100 block Avenue B.
- Found property was reported on the 200 block North 17th Street.
- Accident involving personal injury or death was reported on the 500 block North Twin City Highway.
June 4
- Ondon Omar Sampson, 42, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 1100 block South 36th Street.
- Evading arrest/detention was reported on the 2300 block Avenue H
- Indecent assault was reported on the 1400 block Boston Avenue.
- Forgery of financial instrument was reported on the 200 block North 27th Street.
June 5
- Taylor Morgan Hryorchuk, 34, was arrested for Nederland warrants on the 1000 block Helena.
- A dog bite was reported on the 3600 block FM 365.
- Forgery was reported on the 2300 block Knickerbocker
- Terrorist threat was reported on the 3600 block FM 365.
- Theft/Burglary of habitation was reported on the 3700 block Avenue H
June 6
- Raven Symone Case, 33, was arrested for Nederland warrants on the 100 block Nederland Avenue.
- Clifford Phelps, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency 2600 block Avenue G.
June 7
- George Alan Phillips, 38, was arrested for assault offensive touch on the 700 block South 2 ½ Street.
- David Allan Hayes, 47, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia on the 2800 block FM 365.
- Criminal mischief was reported on the 100 block Avenue B.
- Death by natural causes was reported on the 1300 block South 13th Street.
June 8
- Timothy Joseph Tomplait, 36, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury on the 3500 block Avenue H
- Rene Dvicente-Ordonez, 28, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 800 block South 12th Street.
- Ordonez Rigoberto, 53, was arrested for public intoxication on the 800 block South 12th Street.
- Silvia Martine Hernandez, 33, was arrested for public intoxication on the 800 block South 12th Street.
- Moses Jermain Green Jr., 19, was arrested for disorderly conduct by loud and profane language on the 1800 block Nederland Avenue.