Nederland Police Activity for the week of June 2 – 8

 

June 2 

  • Michael Brandon Horn, 35, was arrested for warrants from other agency on the 4800 block FM 365 – Port Arthur.
  • Eric Leon Alexander, 56, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 2200 block Nederland Avenue.
  • Robert Nicholas Leano, 22, was arrested for public intoxication on the 500 block North 18th Street.
  • Nederland warrants by other agency were executed on the 5100 block Gulfway Drive – Port Arthur.
  • Theft was reported on the 2800 block FM 365. 

June 3

  • Adrian Joseph Dugas, 35, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and expired registration/license plates on the 1100 block Detroit.
  • Bryce Joseph Pfeffer, 24, was arrested for Nederland warrants on the 100 block Avenue B.
  • Found property was reported on the 200 block North 17th Street.
  • Accident involving personal injury or death was reported on the 500 block North Twin City Highway.

June 4

  • Ondon Omar Sampson, 42, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 1100 block South 36th Street.
  • Evading arrest/detention was reported on the 2300 block Avenue H 
  • Indecent assault was reported on the 1400 block Boston Avenue. 
  • Forgery of financial instrument was reported on the 200 block North 27th Street.

June 5

  • Taylor Morgan Hryorchuk, 34, was arrested for Nederland warrants on the 1000 block Helena. 
  • A dog bite was reported on the 3600 block FM 365.
  • Forgery was reported on the 2300 block Knickerbocker 
  • Terrorist threat was reported on the 3600 block FM 365.
  • Theft/Burglary of habitation was reported on the 3700 block Avenue H 

June 6 

  • Raven Symone Case, 33, was arrested for Nederland warrants on the 100 block Nederland Avenue.
  • Clifford Phelps, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency 2600 block Avenue G.

June 7 

  • George Alan Phillips, 38, was arrested for assault offensive touch on the 700 block South 2 ½ Street. 
  • David Allan Hayes, 47, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia on the 2800 block FM 365.
  • Criminal mischief was reported on the 100 block Avenue B.
  • Death by natural causes was reported on the 1300 block South 13th Street.

June 8

  • Timothy Joseph Tomplait, 36, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury on the 3500 block Avenue H
  • Rene Dvicente-Ordonez, 28, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 800 block South 12th Street.
  • Ordonez Rigoberto, 53, was arrested for public intoxication on the 800 block South 12th Street.
  • Silvia Martine Hernandez, 33, was arrested for public intoxication on the 800 block South 12th Street. 
  • Moses Jermain Green Jr., 19, was arrested for disorderly conduct by loud and profane language on the 1800 block Nederland Avenue.  

