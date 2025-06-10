Nederland police chief search continues Published 3:32 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

NEDERLAND — Nederland City Council will interview candidates for the position of police chief during executive session Friday.

The meeting will be held at noon Friday at the Marion and Ed Hughes Library, 2712 Nederland Ave. The executive session is not open to the public per the Open Meetings Act.

The City received 10 applications both internal and external for the chief of police job.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter retired his position after nearly 50 years of service in law enforcement. The City of Nederland has appointed Fire Chief Terry Morton as interim police chief during the May 19 city council meeting.