PAISD: Memorial Principal Small moves on to Bastrop ISD, Murphy to take helm Published 4:18 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Port Arthur Independent School District has released the name of the new principal for Memorial High School — Dr. Angel Murphy.

Murphy will lead the high school’s 9-12 grade campus.

“Dr. Murphy has been a dedicated leader for the past eight years as the Memorial NInth Grade Academy principal. Her experience, commitment, and proven leadership make her an excellent fit to lead our campus into the future,” according to information from PAISD. “Murphy is enthusiastic about working with our talented staff to build a strong, successful team, dedicated to student achievement and growth.”

Dr. Jeremy Small led the campus for two years and recently announced he is transitioning to Bastrop ISD’s Director of Secondary Education.

“We sincerely thank Dr. Small for his dedication and leadership during his time at Memorial and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” according to the district.