Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Honors Local Leaders, Students, and Sorors During Annual May Week Celebration Published 11:39 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Bradford Coleman
Dianne Marks
Ingrid Holmes
Johnny Hulin
Keith Richard
Mar Juana Bush Williams

The Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. held its annual May Week Awards Ceremony on May 12 at Memorial High School Auditorium. The event, which is a cherished tradition for the organization, honored civic leaders, standout students, and devoted members of the sorority whose lives reflect Delta’s mission of service, scholarship, and sisterhood.

May Week, established nationally in 1920, is a signature program of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. designed to highlight academic achievement and promote community engagement. This year’s celebration emphasized how individual dedication can transform lives and uplift entire communities.

Honoring Community Pillars

The ceremony highlighted six local changemakers who were recognized for their exceptional leadership and service:

Rev. Dr. Keith Richard received the Religion/Human Rights Award for his tireless advocacy for the unhoused and underserved populations of Port Arthur. As pastor of New World Harvest Church, he has led innovative community efforts, including converting the church into a winter warming center and organizing grassroots relief for those in need.

Dianne Marks and Ingrid Holmes were presented with the Medicine/Science/Technology Award.

Marks was honored for her 46 years in nursing, her service in public health, and her educational impact as a health science teacher. She continues to support cancer survivors through her work with MD Anderson’s ALAC (Active Living After Cancer) program and serves as a leader in multiple community and faith-based organizations.

Holmes was recognized for her exceptional service as a former Health Director for the City of Beaumont and her ongoing leadership with Gift of Life and MD Anderson’s Active Living After Cancer program. She is also a civic leader and past City Councilmember who continues to advocate for women’s health and economic

development in Port Arthur and beyond.

Johnny Hulin and Coach Bradford Coleman, Jr. were awarded the Community Service/Philanthropic Award.

Hulin, executive director of the Willie Carter Community Outreach Center, has uplifted over 15,000 local youth through back-to-school initiatives and community events via the Willie Carter Community Outreach Center.

Coach Coleman, affectionately known as “Coach Brad,” was commended for over 40 years of mentoring youth through sports, helping countless student-athletes grow into successful, confident individuals. His legacy with the Port Arthur Jr. Bees and semi-professional football teams continue to inspire.

MarJuana Bush Williams , PLLC, received the Business/Politics Award for her work as a real estate developer, attorney, and business owner, in addition to her dedication to mentoring youth and advocating for generational wealth within the community.

Uplifting Future Leaders

The sorority proudly awarded scholarships to four exceptional students from Woodrow Wilson Early College High School:

Gabrielle LeBlanc , who plans to attend Texas State University for a BBA in Management;

Imani Washington , aspiring nurse and future McNeese State University student;

Jacob Wells , who will pursue degrees in Computer Science and Business Administration at Texas State University;

Dakarai Wiltz , future Huston–Tillotson University Political Science major and aspiring political consultant.

In addition to scholarships, the chapter recognized its Ideal Students—a title given to graduating seniors who demonstrate exemplary character, academic achievement, and community involvement. Memorial High School’s Ideal Graduate is Dre’don Husband, while Wilson Early College High School’s Ideal Graduates include Kaitlyn Ballard, Lavinya Basilio Roy, Paige Davis, Ashanti Edwards, Tori Fowler, Alesia Fox, Duante Grogan, Jermyra Johnson, Nevaeh Joseph, Jazlyn Lawrence, Gabrielle Leblanc, Da’Kovin Martin, Sakari Petry, Imani Washington, Jacob Wells, Cameron Williams, Dakarai Wiltz and Jaicorey Witt.

Senior Delta GEMS were recognized for their leadership and development throughout their high school careers: Paige Davis, Ashanti Edwards, and Alesia Fox.

Honoring Sorors and Lifelong Service

The sorority honored two members—Patty Thibedeaux and Ona Walker—for reaching 50 years of devoted membership in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Their decades of service reflect the enduring power of sisterhood and commitment to the community.

Individual member accomplishments were also highlighted:

Bernadine Julan-Jacobs received the prestigious Dorothy Barker Award for outstanding service to the Catholic Church and community organizations.

A’Nyria Harper was celebrated for earning her Master of Business Administration and gaining acceptance into the Southern University Law Center.

Chapter Leadership and Committees.

As the 2024–2025 May Week celebration came to a close, the Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter took a moment to acknowledge the incredible work and

commitment of the chapter’s leadership and committee members over the past two years. Their tireless dedication has been integral to advancing the mission of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and their efforts have led to the continued success of the chapter’s initiatives and programs.

From Executive Board Members to Committee Chairs, these leaders have worked diligently to ensure that the chapter has been able to make meaningful impacts in the community, support local youth, and uplift the ideals of service, scholarship, and sisterhood. Without their collective contributions, none of the chapter’s achievements would have been possible.

A Message of Purpose and Unity

The evening concluded with warm and empowering remarks from Jean Babineaux-Bergeron, May Week Chairperson. In her closing speech, she reminded attendees of Delta Sigma Theta’s founding purpose: to uplift and empower Black communities through education, advocacy, and service.

While reflecting on the sorority’s rich history, Babineaux-Bergeron emphasized that the May Week celebration is more than an event—it is a call to action. She praised students for dreaming big, parents for their steadfast support, and community leaders for turning purpose into progress. Her closing charge was clear: let us all leave committed to building a future where every young person knows their dreams are not only possible—they are powerful.

A Community Moving Forward Together

Under the leadership of Chapter President Mekisha Bazile, the Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. continues to be a beacon of service and progress in the region. This year’s May Week celebration was a heartfelt reminder of what’s possible when a community comes together to uplift, honor, and invest in one another.