Port Neches Police blotter – Calls and arrests from June 2 to June 8
Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025
**Reflects arrests and offense reports only**
June 2
- Rachelle Dunnam, 36, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 900 block of Twin City Highway.
- Travis Beard, 48, was arrested for burglary of a building, and possession of controlled substance in the 2800 block of Nall.
June 3
- Rebecca Cano, 38, was arrested for criminal trespassing in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
- Angelica Hernandez, 38, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1000 block of Port Neches Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1200 block of Eugene.
June 4
- Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Pure Oil Road.
June 5
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 1900 block of 6th Street.
June 6
- Jathen George, 20, was arrested for burglary of a habitation in the 1000 block of Montrose.
June 7
- Alfredo Rios, 27, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1200 block of Montrose.
- Dylan Lawless, 20, was arrested for attempted burglary of a vehicle in the 800 block of Lee.
- Latonia Bryant, 52, was arrested for public intoxication in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
June 8
- An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Gardendale.
- Burglary was reported in the 900 block of Bowlin.
- Gabriel Herrera, 37, was arrested for violation of a protective order in the 700 block of Lee.