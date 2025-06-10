Port Neches Police blotter – Calls and arrests from June 2 to June 8

Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

By PA News

Port Neches Police blotter – Calls and arrests from June 2 to June 8

**Reflects arrests and offense reports only**

June 2

  • Rachelle Dunnam, 36, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Travis Beard, 48, was arrested for burglary of a building, and possession of controlled substance in the 2800 block of Nall.

June 3

  • Rebecca Cano, 38, was arrested for criminal trespassing in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Angelica Hernandez, 38, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1000 block of Port Neches Avenue.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1200 block of Eugene.

June 4

  • Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Pure Oil Road.

June 5

  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 1900 block of 6th Street.

June 6

  • Jathen George, 20, was arrested for burglary of a habitation in the 1000 block of Montrose.

June 7

  • Alfredo Rios, 27, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1200 block of Montrose.
  • Dylan Lawless, 20, was arrested for attempted burglary of a vehicle in the 800 block of Lee.
  • Latonia Bryant, 52, was arrested for public intoxication in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

June 8

  • An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Gardendale.
  • Burglary was reported in the 900 block of Bowlin.
  • Gabriel Herrera, 37, was arrested for violation of a protective order in the 700 block of Lee.

 

