Port Neches Police blotter – Calls and arrests from June 2 to June 8

**Reflects arrests and offense reports only**

June 2

Travis Beard, 48, was arrested for burglary of a building, and possession of controlled substance in the 2800 block of Nall.

Rachelle Dunnam, 36, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 900 block of Twin City Highway.

June 3

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1200 block of Eugene.

Angelica Hernandez, 38, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1000 block of Port Neches Avenue.

Rebecca Cano, 38, was arrested for criminal trespassing in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.

June 4

Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Pure Oil Road.

June 5

Burglary of a building was reported in the 1900 block of 6th Street.

June 6

Jathen George, 20, was arrested for burglary of a habitation in the 1000 block of Montrose.

June 7

Alfredo Rios, 27, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1200 block of Montrose.

Dylan Lawless, 20, was arrested for attempted burglary of a vehicle in the 800 block of Lee.