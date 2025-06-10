Southeast Texas native brings lakeside yoga experience to Port Arthur Published 3:27 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Stephanie Briscoe and Sister 2 Sistah partner to launch a Lake Yoga experience in Port Arthur, Saturday June 14.

Briscoe, a certified yoga instructor now based in Miami, is returning home to lead a gentle flow yoga session aimed at healing the mind, body, and spirit. The session is open to all levels and ages, and will take place at the lake named after her grandfather. She said the idea for the event came naturally.

“I’m originally coming back to Port Arthur, and I was like, what better way to have a welcoming event than to have a yoga session,” Briscoe said.

Briscoe said she teamed up with local nonprofit Sister 2 Sistah to bring the event to life. Yoga, she said, is much more than stretching.

“Many people just look at yoga as stretches and breathing in and postures, But yoga goes farther than that, it is a whole realm of wellness from mental to physical,” Briscoe said. “Yoga is definitely a stress reliever. It increases your respiratory system. It decreases injuries from everyday tasks, too, at work.”

Briscoe said yoga has been a personal anchor, particularly in helping her manage ADHD and anxiety. Her approach also centers on healing from unspoken trauma.

“Some of my clients, they have PTSD, they were diagnosed with bipolar, hormonal imbalances,” Briscoe said. “Also dealing with people that have dealt with trauma through their childhood and adulthood.”

For those unfamiliar or intimidated by yoga, Briscoe offers reassurance.

“Just bring your yoga mat and bring an open heart and I will definitely get you in those poses,” said Briscoe.

The event begins at 9 a.m., with registration opening at 8:30 a.m. at Briscoe Lake 5598 Roosevelt Avenue in Port Arthur. Participants are encouraged to bring water, a towel, a yoga mat, and an open heart. Classes is open and free to the public and all ages are welcome.