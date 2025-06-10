Texas Women’s Veterans Day to feature resources, more Published 4:06 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

A local women’s veterans group will hold a special event celebrating Texas Women Veterans Day and commemorating the 77th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act signed by President Harry Truman on June 12, 1948.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Bob Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Drive. The event is open to male and female veterans.

Event organizers said there will be 20 vendors on site and the Port Arthur Health Department will be there as well. A mobile vet center with resources for veterans will also be on site.

Jonetta Andrepont, president of BOOTS, Bringing Out Our Troop Sisters, will be the guest speaker.

Port Arthur Linking Military Sisters is a women veteran’s organization in the community established to create a strong and supportive network that empowers and uplift women who have served in the United States Armed Force, according to information from the organization. The group aims to provide a safe space where female veterans can connect, share their experiences, and access resources tailored to their unique needs. Through collaboration, education, and community engagement, they aim to foster personal and professional growth, while raising awareness and appreciation for the contributions of women in the military.