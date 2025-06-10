TxDOT announces lane closures on US 69 Published 3:29 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

The outside lanes and shoulders of the US 69 eastbound and westbound overpass at FM 365 will be closed for two months beginning Tuesday, June 10.

Contractors are scheduled to replace the bridge rails on both sides of the overpass overnight beginning work at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. TxDOT urges drivers to proceed with caution in the work zone and expect delays in travel.

Other areas affected by construction:

Beaumont – The left lane of Interstate 10 eastbound from Walden Road to Washington Boulevard will be closed Tuesday, June 10, from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m.

Beaumont – The left lane of Interstate 10 westbound from Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to 11th Street will be closed from 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10 until 5 a.m. June 11

Orange County – The right lane of Interstate 10 westbound from the Sabine River Relief Bridge to Little Cypress Bayou will be closed on Tuesday, June 10 and Wednesday, June 11, beginning at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

All closures are subject to change and weather conditions permitting