CHRISTUS Health encourages preventive care for Men’s Health Month in June Published 4:30 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

BEAUMONT – CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System is encouraging men to prioritize their health through routine screenings and regular checkups as June is Men’s Health Month.

Common health concerns for men include heart disease, stroke, diabetes, prostate cancer,

depression, high blood pressure and certain types of cancer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 13.2% of men ages 18 and older report being in fair or poor health.

Dr. William Pickard, primary care physician for CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System,

emphasizes the importance of annual health checkups starting at age 45, or earlier for men with a family history of chronic or serious conditions.

“Preventive care is one of the most powerful tools we have,” said Pickard. “Catching health

issues early often means more treatment options and better outcomes.”

Heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death among men. Major risk factors include

smoking, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, undiagnosed diabetes and a family history of heart-related issues.

Common warning signs to watch for include:

Chest pain, tightness or pressure

Pain or discomfort in arms, neck, jaw or back

Shortness of breath

Nausea, dizziness or lightheadedness

Pickard said men should be proactive on cancer screenings, especially for colon cancer. Rising

rates among younger adults have led to updated screening guidelines.

“You don’t have to wait until you feel sick to see a doctor,” he said. “Health screenings are a

simple step that can make a major difference in your quality of life.”

To learn more about men’s health or to find a primary care provider, visit CHRISTUSHealth.org.