Entergy Texas highlights storm readiness investments as hurricane season begins Published 4:23 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – As forecasters predict an above-average 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, Entergy Texas completed a series of proactive steps to strengthen the power grid and protect its more than 524,000 customers across Southeast Texas. From equipment upgrades and vegetation management to advanced technology and enhanced customer communication tools, the company is taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to emergency preparedness.

Key accomplishments ahead of this year’s hurricane season include:

Completing 3,000+ critical equipment inspections and more than 300 targeted reliability inspections.

Installing over 6,700+ distribution poles and more than 120 miles of total transmission and distribution lines.

Trimming more than 1,300 miles of vegetation and removing 5,200+ hazardous trees.

Conducting aerial patrols exceeding 7,500 miles of transmission lines to identify potential risks.

Installing 100+ automation devices to help reduce restoration times.

“This year, we’ve already responded to more than a dozen weather events using our full storm protocols,” said Frank Shannon, vice president of reliability at Entergy Texas. “As a vertically integrated utility, Entergy Texas manages its own generation, transmission and distribution systems—giving us the flexibility to act fast and coordinate seamlessly when severe weather strikes.”

Strengthening the Southeast Texas power grid

Entergy Texas is investing $137 million over the next three years through phase one of its Texas Future Ready Resiliency Plan. These upgrades are projected to reduce outage durations by 1 billion minutes over 50 years and save customers millions in restoration costs.

Additionally, the company secured nearly $54 million in federal funding through the Department of Energy’s Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) program. These funds support significant upgrades in the Port Arthur area, including replacing or hardening nearly 1,000 structures in the Pear Ridge, Kolbs and Lakeview neighborhoods—areas that are historically vulnerable to severe weather damage.

On the Bolivar Peninsula, Entergy Texas is investing $110 million in resiliency and reliability improvements, including the use of composite poles to withstand extreme weather conditions, like hurricanes and wildfires. The project also includes new substations, underground circuits and the hardening of critical infrastructure in this coastal community.

Technology upgrades and operational readiness

Entergy Texas is enhancing its customer and field-facing tools to streamline the company’s response and improve transparency during outages. Updates include a new flood prediction map, an improved Damage Assessment Collection Tool, and an enhanced outage tracker now offering Spanish-language support.

Technology is only as effective as the people behind it. More than 250 Entergy employees and community partners recently participated in a full-scale storm drill simulating a Category 5 hurricane. The annual exercise is designed to test storm response strategies, communication protocols and logistical coordination across all departments.

Entergy Texas also maintains more than 160 storm-ready contracts and access to more than 1,600 internal personnel before requesting mutual assistance. The company’s storm response practices have earned it 50 emergency response awards from the Edison Electric Institute.

Helping customers stay prepared

Entergy Texas uses advanced modeling tools and historical data to forecast the potential impact of approaching weather. These insights help guide where and when to strategically deploy crews and resources, so power restoration can begin as soon as conditions are safe.

“We can’t control the weather, but we can control how well we prepare for it,” said Shannon. “We encourage every household to have an emergency plan, a storm kit, and a way to stay connected with us throughout a severe weather event. The better prepared we all are, the more resilient our communities become.”

Entergy Texas customers are encouraged to visit the company’s online Storm Center for information on storm safety resources, personalized outage alerts and the latest restoration updates.

