Groves adopts temporary golf cart ordinance Published 5:06 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

GROVES — There was a round of applause earlier this week when Groves City Council approved a temporary golf cart ordinance thus putting into place the first such ordinance in the city.

The ordinance approves the use of golf carts, Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROV) and Utility Task Vehicles (UTV) and prohibits the use of both three and four wheeled All Terrain Vehicles (ATV’s), dirt bikes, go-karts and minibikes.

There are certain stipulations to using the vehicles. Requirements include: Driver license, license plate, UTV/ROV must be insured with liability coverage at or above minimum levels required by the State of Texas for motor vehicles. Proof of insurance must be carried by the operator.

Also, compliance with traffic laws, lighting ,passenger limit, and seat belts. In addition, no operator shall allow any person, including a child, to ride on their lap or the lap of another passenger while the vehicle is in motion.

The issue of golf cart use became a hot button topic after a post was made on Groves Police Department Facebook Page clarifying that golf carts as well as ATV/ 4-Wheelers, mini bikes and dirt bikes are not street legal. The reason was that the city had never had an ordinance on the issue.

Before the vote was taken several Groves residents took to the podium to ask council to allow the use of golf carts while explaining their vehicles have all of the required safety features and are used properly.

Resident Marlon Carter uses his golf cart to visit family, go to the grocery store and to the city’s splash park. He makes sure his two children ages 9 and 5 are seat belted in and the children, he said. Using the golf cart as a family is a joyful experience for the family.

Terry Allen told council he is 77 and his wife is 82. Their golf cart has seat belts, orange placards, panoramic mirrors and more. They use the golf cart to go to the grocery store.

The ordinance is temporary to allow the adjustment to the new rules and regulations.

For a full list of requirements or for questions call GPD at 409-962-0422.