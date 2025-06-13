Groves Police – Calls and arrests from June 4 to June 10

Published 4:39 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

By PA News

June 4

  • Matthew Castillo, 36, was arrested for possession of a controlled

substance in the 4000 block of Cleveland.

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of West

Parkway.

June 5

  • Donna Keeney, 67, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd

Offense in the 6000 block of 39th Street.

  • Alexis Abshire, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of

Canal.

  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2700 block of 1st

Avenue.

  • Stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of Graves.
  • An assault was reported in the 3300 block of Canal.

 

June 6

  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3300 block of Charles.

 

June 7

  • An information report was filed at the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

 

June 8

  • Juan Solis, 27, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Twin

City Highway.

 

June 9

  • David Godfrey, 51, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5000

block of 32nd Street.

  • Sergio Zapata-Zamora, 28, was arrested for driving while

intoxicated in the 3600 block of Twin City Highway.

  • A theft was reported in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Disorderly conduct by unreasonable noise was reported in the 4800 block of Kent.

 

June 10

  • An assault was reported in the 6200 block of 32nd Street.
  • An information report was filed at the 2300 block of Friar Tuck.
  • A theft was reported in the 5900 block of David.

