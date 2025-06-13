Groves Police – Calls and arrests from June 4 to June 10
Published 4:39 pm Friday, June 13, 2025
|
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
June 4
- Matthew Castillo, 36, was arrested for possession of a controlled
substance in the 4000 block of Cleveland.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of West
Parkway.
June 5
- Donna Keeney, 67, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd
Offense in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
- Alexis Abshire, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of
Canal.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2700 block of 1st
Avenue.
- Stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of Graves.
- An assault was reported in the 3300 block of Canal.
June 6
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3300 block of Charles.
June 7
- An information report was filed at the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
June 8
- Juan Solis, 27, was arrested for warrants in the 4500 block of Twin
City Highway.
June 9
- David Godfrey, 51, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5000
block of 32nd Street.
- Sergio Zapata-Zamora, 28, was arrested for driving while
intoxicated in the 3600 block of Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
- Disorderly conduct by unreasonable noise was reported in the 4800 block of Kent.
June 10
- An assault was reported in the 6200 block of 32nd Street.
- An information report was filed at the 2300 block of Friar Tuck.
- A theft was reported in the 5900 block of David.