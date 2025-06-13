Groves Police Department swears in 2 new officers

Published 4:57 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

By Cesar Cardenas

John Becerra-Silva, left, and Wren Miller take an oath while Marshal Christopher Robin observes. (Courtesy Photo)
GROVES — Groves Police Department swore in two new police officers, Wren Miller and John Becerra-Silva. Both officers have completed their training at the Lamar Institute of Technology’s Regional Police Academy. 

 

Miller and Becerra-Silva will begin their police career through the Field Training Program. The swearing-in ceremony occurred June 6 and meals were provided by the Groves Chick-fil-A.

