Groves Police Department swears in 2 new officers Published 4:57 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more John Becerra-Silva, left, and Wren Miller take an oath while Marshal Christopher Robin observes. (Courtesy Photo) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Deputy John Becerra-Silva is pinned by a family member during the ceremony. Courtesy Photo) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Deputy Wren Miller, left, has his badge placed on him by Ashlyn Miller as part of the ceremony. (Courtesy Photo)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

GROVES — Groves Police Department swore in two new police officers, Wren Miller and John Becerra-Silva. Both officers have completed their training at the Lamar Institute of Technology’s Regional Police Academy.

Miller and Becerra-Silva will begin their police career through the Field Training Program. The swearing-in ceremony occurred June 6 and meals were provided by the Groves Chick-fil-A.