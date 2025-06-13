Leading Lady Honorees introduced ahead of Diamond Conference Published 5:25 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Seven local women from different walks of life stood shoulder to shoulder amid a backdrop of pastel colored balloons and pink sequined curtain as family, friends and well wishers snapped photos Thursday at the Museum of the Gulf Coast.

The women; Sharon Adams, Martha Cruz Lara, Debbie Perkins, Harriet Collins, Krystal Seymour, Lou Richard, and Phuong Tat have all made a positive impact on others. They were named as this year’s Christian Faith Women of Virtue Leading Ladies. They will be recognized during the Diamond Conference which is set for 11:30 a.m. Aug. 8 at the Bob Bowers Civic Center.

Information on each of the women, their accomplishments and service to others, will be released at the conference.

Rev. Charlotte Moses, the founder of Christian Faith Women of Virtue, Inc. and the Diamond Conference, said the theme this year is Revive taken from Psalm 138:7.

“I know that this is truly a season mark for us to be able to do the work, but yet be able to understand where we are with reviving and taking time to know how we can catch our breath. Because if you can’t breathe, your family can’t breathe. If you can’t breathe, your home won’t be able to breathe. If you can’t breathe, no one else will be able to breathe under your leadership. So we have to be able to be in a position and a place where we are revived,” Moses said.

Christian Faith Women of Virtue, Inc. is a non profit organization established in 2004 in effort to reach the women of the church.

The Diamond Conference was created after Moses attended a life changing women’s empowerment conference entitled Metamorphosis in 2006 in Houston.

She held the first Diamond Conference in August 2008.

Diamond Conference is designed to empower and encourage women. The event will feature speaker Rev. Timiney Figueroa of TF Ministries, Psalmist Courtney Crosson of Global Ministries and more.

Tickets for the one-day only conference are $50. For more information, go to www.cfwov.com