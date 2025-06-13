Nederland City Council introduces two new advisory boards Published 5:00 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

The city of Nederland introduces two new advisory committees as part of changes with new city leadership and upcoming vacancies.

Nederland has established two advisory committees, the animal advisory committee and the infrastructure advisory committee. City council members have invited the public to be a part of the committees if they so desire.

The advisory committees were announced at the June 10 regular city council meeting after lengthy discussions of animal control issues that citizens were facing in the past months and years. The city had previously had an Animal Control advisory committee, but became dormant in 2017. Cities with animal shelters are required to have an advisory committee under the Texas Health and Safety Code section 823.005.

Similarly the Infrastructure committee is in response to the city’s ongoing drainage issues that have been occurring after rainfall.

Residents who are interested on serving on these committees can contact the Mayor and their local councilmember with their name, address, phone number, email address, and which board, commission, or corporation in they are interested in serving. You must be a registered voter within city limits to be considered.

Here is a list of boards and committees with openings beginning on June 30 and onwards :