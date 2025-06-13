Nederland City Council unanimously approves forensic audit Published 5:09 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

NEDERLAND — The Nederland City Council voted unanimously to initiate a search for an independent forensic auditing firm in an effort to improve transparency and accountability in the city.

This vote was not based on any specific action or presumption of wrongdoing, according to Councilmember Britton Jones.

“A forensic audit would bring clarity to past financial practices and serve as a benchmark for current and future city leadership. It would help determine whether taxpayer dollars have been, and continue to be, used responsibly. As a city, we must uphold the highest standards of fiscal stewardship.” said Britton Jones in a post on social media.

Forensic searches like this are typically a detailed examination of financial records to try to find any fraud or irregularities that may occur. They are also typically done by outside independent firms or organizations that have no relation to the group being investigated. As of now there is no shortlist of firms that have been reached out to.

The Council is expected to have a finalist in this search by the next regularly scheduled city council meeting.

The vote was put on the agenda at the request of Mayor Jeff Darby.