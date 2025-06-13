Port Arthur community gathers to celebrate Flag Raising to start Juneteenth season
Published 5:20 pm Friday, June 13, 2025
The Juneteenth Flag is now flying high above the Jefferson County Sub-County Courthouse as part of the kick-off for Juneteenth celebrations in Port Arthur. The flag raising was hosted by the Port Arthur Library and sponsored by the African American Cultural Society.
“Before I introduce our first speaker for the occasion, the reason why we chose to do the flag raising in the far second week of June,” said Carolyn Thibodeaux, librarian and event host. “It’s like being the general that was making the announcement that the slaves were freed, well, we’re making an announcement, it’s Juneteenth this month, and we’re gonna celebrate all month long.”
The flag raising has become a yearly tradition in Port Arthur. The Juneteenth flag, a red, white and blue banner with a single star in the middle, represents the delayed freedom of enslaved people in Texas who were not informed of the Emancipation Proclamation until years later.
The event was held indoors due to bad weather but featured historical presentations, spoken word performances and community calls to action.
Guest speaker Tiana Bruno, professor at UC Berkeley, was the keynote speaker, addressing Juneteenth legacy and tying it to ongoing challenges in Port Arthur’s Black neighborhoods, particularly on the historic west side. Bruno is leading a digital project to record a map and history of the west side using community contributions to document local stories and culture.
“I wanted to appreciate all the elders who made way for us to have a national holiday that is Juneteenth,” said Brown. “All our ancestors that survived to make it to Juneteenth so that we could be. I’m going to honor your survival and honor your ancestors. May they be well and rest.”
Similarly, Hilton Kelley, founder of Community In-Power and Development Association Inc., introduced an economic and environmental conditions survey of Port Arthur’s west side. The survey is in partnership with Stony Brook University and aims to understand the community’s current challenges.
Members of City Council were also present to read a resolution to declare June 19 as Juneteenth in the city of Port Arthur. The resolution was then handed to Gail Pellum as a gift.
Here is a schedule of events hosted by the African American Cultural Society:
Thursday, June 19, 2025
- Sunrise – Grand Rising silent tribute at the Boardwalk, 500 Lakeshore Drive
- 3 p.m. – Fun in the Park, activities, vendors at Barbara Jacket Park, 100 Gilham Circle.
- 6 p.m. – Marcus Garvey Parade. Line up at 5 p.m., Procter Street @ Stillwell Boulevard