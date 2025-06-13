Port Arthur community gathers to celebrate Flag Raising to start Juneteenth season Published 5:20 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

1/8 Swipe or click to see more The Juneteenth flag to be flown at the Jefferson County Courthouse is presented to the crowd. (Cesar Cardenas/The News) 2/8 Swipe or click to see more Commissioner Michael Sinegal asks all elected officials present at the event to come up with him to the podium to thank all those who came to the celebration. (Cesar Cardenas/The News) 3/8 Swipe or click to see more Port of Port Arthur Commissioner Randy T. Martin, left, Judge Kalan Gardner Sr. and Judge Joseph L. Guillory II. (Cesar Cardenas/The News) 4/8 Swipe or click to see more Hilton Kelley, activist and founder of CIDA Inc., performs a poem in honor of Juneteenth. (Cesar Cardenas/The News) 5/8 Swipe or click to see more Professor Tianna Bruno speaks at the podium about her ongoing project to record the history of Port Arthur's west side. (Cesar Cardenas/The News) 6/8 Swipe or click to see more The Juneteenth flag was raised at the County Courthouse despite heavy rainfall. (Cesar Cardenas/The News) 7/8 Swipe or click to see more Members of City Council, Council member Harold Doucet, left, Mayor-Elect Charlotte Mosses, Mayor Thurman Bartie and Council member Thomas Kinlaw read a resolution to declare June 19th as the Juneteenth holiday in Port Arthur. (Cesar Cardenas/The News) 8/8 Swipe or click to see more Carolyn Thibodeaux, Librarian at the Port Arthur Library, welcomes everyone to the festivities. (Cesar Cardenas/The News)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Juneteenth Flag is now flying high above the Jefferson County Sub-County Courthouse as part of the kick-off for Juneteenth celebrations in Port Arthur. The flag raising was hosted by the Port Arthur Library and sponsored by the African American Cultural Society.

“Before I introduce our first speaker for the occasion, the reason why we chose to do the flag raising in the far second week of June,” said Carolyn Thibodeaux, librarian and event host. “It’s like being the general that was making the announcement that the slaves were freed, well, we’re making an announcement, it’s Juneteenth this month, and we’re gonna celebrate all month long.”

The flag raising has become a yearly tradition in Port Arthur. The Juneteenth flag, a red, white and blue banner with a single star in the middle, represents the delayed freedom of enslaved people in Texas who were not informed of the Emancipation Proclamation until years later.

The event was held indoors due to bad weather but featured historical presentations, spoken word performances and community calls to action.

Guest speaker Tiana Bruno, professor at UC Berkeley, was the keynote speaker, addressing Juneteenth legacy and tying it to ongoing challenges in Port Arthur’s Black neighborhoods, particularly on the historic west side. Bruno is leading a digital project to record a map and history of the west side using community contributions to document local stories and culture.

“I wanted to appreciate all the elders who made way for us to have a national holiday that is Juneteenth,” said Brown. “All our ancestors that survived to make it to Juneteenth so that we could be. I’m going to honor your survival and honor your ancestors. May they be well and rest.”

Similarly, Hilton Kelley, founder of Community In-Power and Development Association Inc., introduced an economic and environmental conditions survey of Port Arthur’s west side. The survey is in partnership with Stony Brook University and aims to understand the community’s current challenges.

Members of City Council were also present to read a resolution to declare June 19 as Juneteenth in the city of Port Arthur. The resolution was then handed to Gail Pellum as a gift.

Here is a schedule of events hosted by the African American Cultural Society:

Thursday, June 19, 2025