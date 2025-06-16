Possible lightning strike causes tank fire in Port Arthur Published 4:20 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Port Arthur Firefighters are on scene of multiple tank fires at Amlon Golden Triangle, formerly EcoWerks.

Deputy Fire Chief Antonio Mitchell said eight tanks were on fire Monday afternoon and that one of the tanks had exploded. The tanks contain approximately 98% water and there is likely residual benzene.

Amlon Golden Triangle is located at 6200 Procter Street Extension. Amion is a sustainable industrial waste management business, according to their website.

First responders are asking motorists to keep out of the area.

No injuries were reported.