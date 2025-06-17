Grangel BBQ Offers Central Texas Style Flavor Published 3:28 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

1/6 Swipe or click to see more Mario Grangel Jr., left, Mario Grangel Sr. and Elizabeth Grangel of Grangel BBQ. (Mary Meaux/The News) 2/6 Swipe or click to see more A view of a barbecue rib meal. (Courtesy photo) 3/6 Swipe or click to see more Mario Grangel Sr. stands near some of the wood used to cook the meat. (Courtesy photo) 4/6 Swipe or click to see more Grangel BBQ is located at 3149 39th St. at the former site of Nick’s Grocery. (Mary Meaux/The News) 5/6 Swipe or click to see more Brisket by Grangel BBQ. (Courtesy photo) 6/6 Swipe or click to see more Chocolate flan cake. (Courtesy photo)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Central Texas style barbecue is what inspired the Grangel family to try their hand at barbecue.

And after trial and error the Port Arthur family perfected their recipes and in February opened Grangel BBQ. Located at 3149 39th St. at the former site of Nick’s Grocery, Grangel BBQ sells brisket, ribs, chicken,and sausage that can be purchased by the pound or in a combo style offering. The sides are homemade — this isn’t store bought potato salad, beans or rice. They’re expertly made by Elizabeth Grangel. She’s also begun serving desserts as well.

Her husband Mario Grangel Sr. and son Mario Jr. handle other aspects of the cooking.

The Grangels were impressed with the Central Texas barbecue flavor after visits to City Market in Luling, Texas, Mario Grangel Jr. said. He laughed when he said the first tries at barbecue were not good at all.

“At first they came out so bad,” he chuckled while talking of the early attempts at brisket. “It takes some practice to get them right.”

The practice obviously worked. On a recent rainy day there were customer after customer stopping in for the take-out only food. There are plans to open the lobby to eat-in customers. And in the past few months they have been open and they have attracted return customers.

Grangel Jr. said his favorite wood to use on the pit is white or red oak to create the right touch of smoky flavor though they have tried other varieties such as pecan wood.

Different woods make the meat taste different, he said.

“With pecan, it tastes more nutty. You can taste it,” he said, adding that red oak offers a different flavor.”

Tending to the meat as it smokes takes time which is why they are not open all week long. Their hours of operation are 10 a.m to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Elizabeth Grangel has taken on the task of desserts as well as the sides. Her chocolate flan cake has lured in customers with one woman who makes sure to come in to get the first slice when it’s offered. Elizabeth also makes strawberry, pineapple and sweet potato fried pies.

The eatery also offers catering. Recently they were called up for a teacher appreciation event at Sam Houston Elementary School. Grangel Jr. said they can expand their menu for catering but need advance notice. They have also catered weddings as well.

Grangel BBQ can be reached by calling 409-217-9907.