Lunch & Learn “AI – Your Unpaid Business Partner” registration underway Published 3:18 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Registration is underway for the upcoming Lunch & Learn Workshop, “AI: Your Unpaid Business Partner.”

Aimed at small business owners who are looking to streamline operations and boost productivity, the event is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25 at Port Arthur Public Library in the Gallery Meeting Room at 4615 9th Ave.

Presented by the Lamar State College Port Arthur Small Business Development Center, this session will introduce attendees to practical applications of artificial intelligence (AI) that can save time and money. From automating routine tasks to maximizing day-to-day efficiency, this workshop offers actionable insights for businesses of all sizes.

Workshop Highlights:

Best practices when using AI

How AI can be used for routine business tasks

Specific AI tools to use in your business

Leading the workshop is Amy Reid, Director of the Galveston County SBDC. With nearly 20 years of experience in small business ownership, advising, and operations, Reid led the 2024 AI initiative for the Texas Gulf Coast Network and contributed to the first AI curriculum for America’s SBDC. She holds degrees in Management and Entrepreneurship from the University of Houston and is an active community leader and speaker on small business topics.

This event is one of several small business workshops presented by Motiva, an industrial partner committed to advancing local economic development through education, innovation, and empowerment. The workshop series reflects Motiva’s long-standing investment in the success of entrepreneurs in Southeast Texas.

“At Motiva, we recognize that small businesses are the backbone of our local economy,” said Claire Jackson, Social Responsibility & Community Affairs Manager at Motiva. “We’re proud to support initiatives that provide practical tools and learning opportunities to help small business owners grow, thrive, and stay competitive in today’s fast-changing landscape.”

A box lunch will be provided, and seating is limited. Advance registration is required.