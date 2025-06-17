Mayor Bartie honors famous Port Arthur residents at his last city council meeting Published 3:43 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more Honorees Bun B, bottom left, Mayor Thurman Bartie, Fred Wilson, Gary Hayes and Port Arthur City Council, in the top row, pose for a photo on the mayor's last day in office. (Cesar Cardenas/The News) 2/4 Swipe or click to see more Mayor Thurman Bartie, left, gives a key to the city to Bernard Freeman, known as Bun B. (Cesar Cardenas/The News) 3/4 Swipe or click to see more Mayor Thurman Bartie, left, gives a key to the city to Gary Hayes, known as Gary with da Tea. 4/4 Swipe or click to see more Fred Wilson, right, gives a speech about how he came up in Port Arthur while Mayor Thurman Bartie holds his key to the city.

Mayor Thurman Bartie held his final City Council meeting Tuesday morning, closing out his time in office with a celebration of local pride and national achievement.

During the meeting, Bartie presented keys to the city to rapper Bernard “Bun B” Freeman, media personality Gary “With Da Tea” Hayes, and businessman Fred Wilson. The mayor praised the honorees for their outstanding accomplishments and for staying true to their Port Arthur roots.

Attendees of the meeting received free food from Trill Burgers, courtesy of Bun B. The event concluded with remarks from the honorees, including Wilson, who reflected on growing up in Port Arthur and the values it instilled in him and Hayes, who grew up poor and used humor to overcome his struggles and a battle with cancer to become a prominent media figure from Port Arthur.