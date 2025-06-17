Mayor Bartie honors famous Port Arthur residents at his last city council meeting
Published 3:43 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025
|
Mayor Thurman Bartie held his final City Council meeting Tuesday morning, closing out his time in office with a celebration of local pride and national achievement.
During the meeting, Bartie presented keys to the city to rapper Bernard “Bun B” Freeman, media personality Gary “With Da Tea” Hayes, and businessman Fred Wilson. The mayor praised the honorees for their outstanding accomplishments and for staying true to their Port Arthur roots.
Attendees of the meeting received free food from Trill Burgers, courtesy of Bun B. The event concluded with remarks from the honorees, including Wilson, who reflected on growing up in Port Arthur and the values it instilled in him and Hayes, who grew up poor and used humor to overcome his struggles and a battle with cancer to become a prominent media figure from Port Arthur.