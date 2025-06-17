Nederland honors Army’s 250th birthday with proclamation ahead of Juneteenth Published 3:13 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

The City of Nederland has officially proclaimed June 14, 2025, as “United States Army Day” in recognition of the Army’s 250th birthday.

Mayor Jeff Darby drafted the proclamation to honor the historic milestone and plans to present it to a local group. He also acknowledged the significance of this Thursday’s Juneteenth holiday, marking 160 years since enslaved people in Texas were freed under the Emancipation Proclamation, carried out by Major General Gordon Granger in Galveston on June 19, 1865.

Mayor Darby added that he intends to recognize another major military milestone later this year, with a proclamation set for November 10, 2025, commemorating the 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps.