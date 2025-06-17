Nederland Police Activity for the week of June 9 – 15

June 9

Death by natural causes was reported on the 100 block Hunter Ridge.

Officers assisting other agency was reported on the 1700 block Avenue H.

Theft was reported on the 2800 block Highway 365.

Officers assisting other agency was reported on the 3900 block North Twin City – Port Arthur

Martin Esteban Lopez, 32, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury, unlawful restraint and interfering with an emergency call.

Jeremiah Treat, 44, was arrested for public Intoxication on the 1300 Block Avenue H.

June 10

Nederland warrants by other agency were reported at Llano @ Magnolia – Port Neches.

William Miller, 53, was arrested for criminal trespassing on the 3300 block Highway 365.

Klyn Marquette Eriste, 28, was arrested for warrant other agency on the 100 block South 27th Street

June 11

Criminal Mischief and Assault by threat were reported on the 3600 block Nederland Avenue.

Assault, offensive touch and interference with an emergency call were reported on the 2700 block Avenue M.

John Gregory Jones, 60, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 1000 block Avenue B.

Laterressa Collins, 40, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 2700 block Avenue B.

Curtis Payne, 32, was arrested for Nederland warrants on the 700 block South 33rd Street.

June 12

Nederland warrants were executed on the 100 block North Highway 69.

A missing person report was filed on the 1400 block Boston.

Carl Baxter Hilstock Jr., 41, was arrested for Nederland and other agency warrants on the 700 block North 24th Street.

Halee McBee, 21, was arrested for warrants on the 600 block South Twin City.

June 13

David Joshua Graham, 43, was arrested for Nederland warrants on the 1100 block North Highway 69.

Jailynn Djon Clark, 28, was arrested for warrants on the 3500 block Nederland Avenue.

Warrants other agency were executed on the 3500 block Nederland Avenue.

Suspicious death was reported on the 2400 block Avenue C.

Fraudulent use or possession of ID was reported on the 1400 block Boston Avenue.

Assault causing bodily harm was reported on the 3500 block Avenue D.

Theft was reported on the 2800 block on Highway 69.

Assault by threat was reported on the 200 block North Highway 69.