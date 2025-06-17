Nederland Police Activity for the week of June 9 – 15

Published 3:02 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

By PA News

June 9

  • Jeremiah Treat, 44, was arrested for public Intoxication on the 1300 Block Avenue H.
  • Martin Esteban Lopez, 32, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury, unlawful restraint and interfering with an emergency call. 
  • Officers assisting other agency was reported on the 3900 block North Twin City – Port Arthur 
  • Theft was reported on the 2800 block Highway 365.
  • Officers assisting other agency was reported on the 1700 block Avenue H.
  • Death by natural causes was reported on the 100 block Hunter Ridge.

June 10

  • Klyn Marquette Eriste, 28, was arrested for warrant other agency on the 100 block South 27th Street 
  • William Miller, 53, was arrested for criminal trespassing on the 3300 block Highway 365.
  • Nederland warrants by other agency were reported at Llano @ Magnolia – Port Neches.

June 11

  • Curtis Payne, 32, was arrested for Nederland warrants on the 700 block South 33rd Street.
  • Laterressa Collins, 40, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 2700 block Avenue B.
  • John Gregory Jones, 60, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 1000 block Avenue B.
  • Assault, offensive touch and interference with an emergency call were reported on the 2700 block Avenue M.
  • Criminal Mischief and Assault by threat were reported on the 3600 block Nederland Avenue. 

June 12

  • Halee McBee, 21, was arrested for warrants on the 600 block South Twin City.
  • Carl Baxter Hilstock Jr., 41, was arrested for Nederland and other agency warrants on the 700 block North 24th Street.
  • A missing person report was filed on the 1400 block Boston.
  • Nederland warrants were executed on the 100 block North Highway 69.

June 13

  • David Joshua Graham, 43, was arrested for Nederland warrants on the 1100 block North Highway 69.
  • Jailynn Djon Clark, 28, was arrested for warrants on the 3500 block Nederland Avenue.
  • Warrants other agency were executed on the 3500 block Nederland Avenue.
  • Suspicious death was reported on the 2400 block Avenue C.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of ID was reported on the 1400 block Boston Avenue.
  • Assault causing bodily harm was reported on the 3500 block Avenue D.
  • Theft was reported on the 2800 block on Highway 69.
  • Assault by threat was reported on the 200 block North Highway 69.
  • Nederland warrants were executed at Nall @ Sierra – Port Neches.

June 14

  • Suspicious death was reported on the 100 block Boston Avenue.
  • Death by natural causes was reported on the 1900 block Avenue L.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on the 700 block South 33rd Street.
  • Criminal Mischief was reported on the 200 block Boston Avenue. 

June 15

  • Tory Joseph Penegor, 34, was arrested for DWI 2nd on the 3700 block Nederland Avenue. 
  • Assault causing bodily injury was reported on the 700 block North 9th Street. 

