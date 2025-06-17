Port Arthur community celebrates Father’s Day, Juneteenth on the water
Published 3:11 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Port Arthur residents gathered at Pleasure Island Marina on June 15 for a free community celebration honoring Juneteenth and Father’s Day. The event featured live music, dance performances, food vendors, and family-friendly water activities like jet skis and paddle boats. City leaders say the festival is part of a larger vision to revitalize the island as a vibrant public destination.