Port Arthur community celebrates Father’s Day, Juneteenth on the water Published 3:11 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Ace Jackson, 3, Axel Jackson, 6, and Avery Jackson, 10, play in the ball pit at the Juneteenth and Father's Day celebration. (LD Ray/Special to the News) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Queen Hawkins,3, puts on a life jacket to prepare for the water. (LD Ray/Special to the News) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Attendees were able to go out on the water on paddle boats as part of the festivities. (LD Ray/Special to the News)

Port Arthur residents gathered at Pleasure Island Marina on June 15 for a free community celebration honoring Juneteenth and Father’s Day. The event featured live music, dance performances, food vendors, and family-friendly water activities like jet skis and paddle boats. City leaders say the festival is part of a larger vision to revitalize the island as a vibrant public destination.