Published 1:52 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Mrs. Earnestine B. Alexander, 95, peacefully passed away in Sugarland, Texas, June 5, 2025. A native of Port Arthur, TX, Mrs. Alexander, was born June 9, 1929, and was raised by her parents, Euphemia Bean and Reuben Hibbler. After graduation from Lincoln High School, she furthered her education at Bishop College with a Bachelor of Arts degree and later at Texas Southern University with a Master of Arts degree.

In 1952, she was employed by the Port Arthur Independent School District (PAISD) as a Home Economics and Science teacher. She faithfully served the district for over 33 years, retiring in 1985.

She met and married the love of her life, Herman Mike Alexander, on June 10, 1955.

She was a lifelong member of Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church as well as a long-standing member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Preceding her in death were her parents and beloved husband. Mourning the loss of her presence are her very special devoted niece and caregiver, Brenda Dyer (Jimmy) of Missouri City, TX; other nieces, Dorothy Wilson of Port Arthur, TX, Linda “Maia” Shelby of Pearland, TX, and Willetta Barkers-Keeton (Charles) of Houston, TX; as well as her beloved great nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, June 21, 2025, with visitation from 8am-10am and services starting at 10am, at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 501 W. Thomas Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with Senior Pastor Randy G. Vaughn officiating. Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.