Published 1:55 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

John Paul Durham, beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away on June 15, 2025, in Lumberton, Texas, at the age of 73. Born on February 11, 1952, in Port Arthur, Texas, John Paul made a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Throughout his career, John Paul served as a Retail Manager of Precious Metals, where his expertise and passion shone through. He was known not only for his professional acumen but also for his warm personality. A true life of the party, he had an enviable ability to lighten any room with his humor and lightheartedness. John Paul exemplified the qualities of a wonderful dad, husband, brother, and friend, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

He found joy in the simple pleasures of life—fishing and hunting exotic animals with his family brought him immense happiness. John Paul was also a sports enthusiast, having been deeply involved in athletics from a young age and proudly representing the Yellow Jackets of Thomas Jefferson High School’s football team for four years, leading them to the State championships in 1970 and 1971.

John Paul’s memory will be cherished by his devoted wife, Theda L. Durham, and his beloved children: sons Terrant Durham (Kathryn) and Colton Durham, both of Lumberton, and daughter Joycelyn C. Potter (Beau) of Hawley, Texas. He is also survived by his treasured grandchildren: Noah, Layla, Kix, Jax, and Aubrey. His siblings, Kenneth Durham of Houston, Jim Ed Durham (Gerald Varnado) of Beaumont, Cindi Durham (Helen Reeves) of Groves, and Frank “Bull” Durham of Groves, carry forward his legacy of love and laughter.

John Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Joyce Durham, as well as his sister Walterine Anders and brothers Terry and Tommy Durham. His spirit lives on in the hearts of all who knew him, and his legacy will forever be honored.

Visitation and funeral services for John Paul Durham will be held on June 19, 2025, at Clayton Thompson Funeral Directors in Groves, Texas. Visitation will begin at 5:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at 7:00 PM. All are welcome to join in celebrating his remarkable life and sharing memories.