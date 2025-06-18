Published 2:03 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Roosevelt Broxton Jr., (Ricky), 64, was born in Galveston, TX, December 29, 1960, to the late Roosevelt Broxton Sr. and Lou Ethel Broxton. He was a lifetime resident of Port Arthur, Texas.

Ricky was a hard worker. His first job as a teenager in the summer of 1975 was with Joiner INC as a tank cleaner at the Texaco Refinery. They loved his work ethic so much, they hired him back every other summer until he graduated from Lincoln High School in 1979. After graduation and like his father, Ricky went on to work for Sabine Offshore Services as a Rigger Roustabout before being promoted to a Crane Operator and the lead of an eight-man crew, where he picked up another nickname – “RED”. After working the industrial field, he went on to start his own business doing home repairs such as carpentry, plumbing, and ceramic tile. To him, this was his favorite occupation. In his own words – “I just want to help people.”

Ricky enjoyed singing in the choir at First Sixth Street Baptist Church, where he was also a member of the Men’s Brotherhood and an usher. He also attended St Luke’s Missionary Baptist Church and provided carpentry support there when needed. Ricky looked forward to BBQ grilling/cooking, fishing, jogging, lifting weights, traveling, and most of all – gatherings where he can be around family to create memories forever. Especially if it was a family basketball or softball game or playing QB for all the boys to play football. He was blessed and very generous to all.

On Monday, June 16, 2025, Roosevelt Broxton Jr. departed this earthly life and went home to be with his heavenly father. He is preceded in death by his brother, Curtis Broxton and his sister, Vanessa Dortch; three nephews, Keith Jones, Christopher Broxton, and Delvon Simon.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Derrick Broxton (Adrianna), Amy Chapman (Mike) all of Beaumont, Texas, Ashley Mayfield (Sheldon) of Port Arthur, Texas, Rickshaud Smith of Port Arthur, Texas, Ricky Broxton (Ricquel) of Northlake, Texas, and Roosevelt Broxton III of Port Arthur, Texas; one sibling, Lurline Taylor of Port Arthur, Texas; fourteen grandchildren, Jamesan Broxton, Kendall Ceasar, Kelsey Richard, Kiana Richard, Braylon Broxton, Riyah Broxton, Ricky Broxton, Jr., Jarvis Mayfield, Deon Mayfield, Ashton Mayfield, Ra’Niya Smith, Rickshaud Smith, Jr., Don S. Smith, and Deion Smith; nine nieces, LaTasha Morgan (Guy), Tamara Lacy (Jay), Shalise Broxton, Reneisha Broxton, Aniria Broxton, Anaria Broxton, Cinnamon Pryor, Jakayla Broxton, and Rihanna Broxton; three nephews, Lou-E Welch, CJ Broxton (Mel), and Cam Broxton.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 20, 2025 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Procter Street, Port Arthur, Texas with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.